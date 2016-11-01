Richey's women's hoops AP preseason poll
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
1. Notre Dame
2. Baylor
3. UConn
4. South Carolina
5. Ohio State
6. Louisville
7. Maryland
8. Texas
9. Florida State
10. UCLA
11. Stanford
12. Tennessee
13. Mississippi State
14. Oklahoma
15. Washington
16. Kentucky
17. Arizona State
18. Florida
19. Miami
20. Syracuse
21. Indiana
22. Oregon State
23. DePaul
24. N.C. State
25. Saint Louis
RICHEY’S RANDOM THOUGHTS
It didn’t take much deliberation for me to stick with my “too early” top team from April, although Baylor and its formidable frontcourt stuck around in the conversation. But Notre Dame, not four-time defending champion UConn (and its 75-game win streak), found itself atop my ballot and the preseason poll released on Tuesday. It’s the first No. 1 ranking for the Irish since 2001, and Muffet McGraw’s squad certainly has the talent — returning All-American Brianna Turner and two possible candidates for Freshman of the Year (Erin Boley and Jackie Young) to back it up.
