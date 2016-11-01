Richey's women's hoops AP preseason poll

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

TEAM

1. Notre Dame

2. Baylor

3. UConn

4. South Carolina

5. Ohio State

6. Louisville

7. Maryland

8. Texas

9. Florida State

10. UCLA

11. Stanford

12. Tennessee

13. Mississippi State

14. Oklahoma

15. Washington

16. Kentucky

17. Arizona State

18. Florida

19. Miami

20. Syracuse

21. Indiana

22. Oregon State

23. DePaul

24. N.C. State

25. Saint Louis

RICHEY’S RANDOM THOUGHTS

It didn’t take much deliberation for me to stick with my “too early” top team from April, although Baylor and its formidable frontcourt stuck around in the conversation. But Notre Dame, not four-time defending champion UConn (and its 75-game win streak), found itself atop my ballot and the preseason poll released on Tuesday. It’s the first No. 1 ranking for the Irish since 2001, and Muffet McGraw’s squad certainly has the talent — returning All-American Brianna Turner and two possible candidates for Freshman of the Year (Erin Boley and Jackie Young) to back it up.