UI roundup: Volleyball team drops fourth in row

ANN ARBOR, Mich. â€” After a first-set triumph on Friday against No. 17 Michigan, Illinois volleyball appeared to be snapping out of its recent doldrums.

But the Illini struggled to finish in each of the next three sets, ultimately falling 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 for their fourth consecutive setback.

Illinois (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten) led by as many as seven points in the opening set, though the Wolverines (19-6, 8-5) worked it back to a 23-all tie. Consecutive kills by Katie Stadick and Michelle Strizak, however, secured the Illini a good start on the road.

Strizak led all players with 17 kills, while Naya Crittenden added 13 kills for the Illini. Jordyn Poulter (44 assists) and Brandi Donnelly (18 digs) also had key contributions for Illinois.



Three menâ€™s tennis players move on. Illini tennis players Gui Gomes, Pablo Landa and Zeke Clark advanced to Saturdayâ€™s round of 32 at the Big Ten Menâ€™s Individual Championships in Madison, Wis.

Gomes won his match 6-3, 6-4 on Friday. Landa advanced 6-2, 6-2, and Clark had a bye.



Hilton wins twice. Illinois womenâ€™s tennis players Louise Kwong, Grace Tapak and Jade Hilton won singles matches on Friday against Kansas at the Notre Dame Invitational.

Jerricka Boone and Hilton earned a 6-2 doubles win against the Jayhawks.