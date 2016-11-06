Women stunned by Drury in exhibition

Image Gallery: UI Women's Basketball vs Drury » more Photo by: Holly Hart Illinois's Kennedy Cattenhead passes the ball under heavy pressure fro Drury defenders. University of Illinois Women's Basketball exhibition game vs Drury, Sunday, November 6, 2016 at the State Farm Center. Illinois lost to Drury 66-60.

CHAMPAIGN — There’s no way for Matt Bollant to know for sure what to expect from his Illinois women’s basketball team this season. But each game, each practice, gives him more information.

On Sunday in an exhibition against Drury, Bollant found out his team needs to find the opponent’s best shooter and try to lock her down.

Drury’s Paige Wilson hit six three-pointers and scored 24 points as the Division II Panthers upset the Illini 66-60.

“We didn’t do a good job finding her,” Bollant said. “Her taking 11 threes is way too many threes. Most of them were pretty good looks.”

The game won’t go on Illinois’ permanent record. But Drury sure celebrated like it counted. A year after finishing 26-5, the Panthers have a win against the Big Ten.

“It’s hard to know what to do (with exhibition scheduling),” Bollant said. “We’ve played some teams in the past that aren’t nearly that caliber of team. Do you get a lot better if you win by 30, 40 points or do you play somebody really good?

“For a young team, obviously, you want to build some confidence. It was good that this team exposed some things that we need to get better at. That was one of the good things in scheduling them.”

Starting Friday morning, the games will go in the record books. The Illini open at home against Marshall. Next Sunday, Arkansas-Pine Bluff visits the renovated State Farm Center.

The offense was an issue Sunday. But the players think it will get better.

“We have great scorers,” forward Alex Wittinger said. “Our biggest thing we need to work on is our defense.”

Fifth-year coach Bollant lost two key leaders from last year’s team. Top scorer and rebounder Chatrice White transferred to Florida State, where she is immediately eligible. And guard Kyley Simmons, the No. 2 scorer, graduated.

“Especially, we missed Kyley, just the poise at the point and being able to knock down big shots,” Bollant said.

The go-to player now is sophomore Wittinger, who was among the top freshmen in the Big Ten last season.

Wittinger did her part Sunday, leading the team in points (15) and rebounds (13). She had help from Ali Andrews (13 points) and Cierra Rice and Brandi Beasley (10 each). Rice is a sophomore coming back from injury, and Andrews and Beasley are freshmen.

“My teammates did a good job making me feel comfortable, getting my nerves right and getting into the flow of the game,” Beasley said. “We know what we need to work on now. I think this was a good loss for us to figure out the things that we need to work on.”

The Illini were in position to win with a quarter left, leading by seven. But Drury outscored Illinois 19-6 in the final 10 minutes.

What happened?

“We took some tough shots to start the quarter and kind of got out of rhythm offensively,” Bollant said. “Then (we) never really responded offensively (2-of-17 shooting).”

Rebounding was also an issue, as it could be all season. White was a dominant player both as a scorer and on the boards. She will be missed.

The Illini gave up 21 offensive rebounds in the game and were outrebounded 49-35 overall.

“We’re not where we want to be yet and hungry to get better,” Bollant said.

Bollant has a brand-new building to show off to recruits and fans.

“It’s spectacular,” Bollant said. “This is one of the most amazing places to play in, and we’re really fortunate. We walked into the film room (Saturday) and I said, ‘Look at how nice this is. Be really grateful and thankful for what we have. And let’s do the right things to get better. Walk with an attitude of gratitude because we’re playing in one of the best arenas in the country.’”