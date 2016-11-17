Memphis bounces UI women
CHAMPAIGN — Freshman Petra Holesinska had a breakout game on Thursday, tallying 18 points, three rebounds and four steals, but Illinois lost 64-54 to Memphis in nonconference women’s basketball.
Sophomore Alex Wittinger posted her second consecutive double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) for Illinois (1-2).
“I felt like we didn’t get the right looks,” Illini coach Matt Bollant said in a news release. “In the second and third quarter, that is on our coaching staff. We need to get more organized. Memphis did a good job of switching up their defenses from man, zone and press. We lacked fluidity in the second and third quarters, offensively. I felt like that hurt us and was the difference between us being in the game.
Ex-Illini tennis players bow out in doubles. Former Illini Ruan Roelofse and doubles partner Tucker Vorster lost 4-6, 7-6 (6), 10-5 on Thursday at the JSM Challenger at Atkins Tennis Center.
UI freshman Gui Gomes and former Illini All-American Jared Hiltzik lost 6-4, 6-4.
