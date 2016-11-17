UI Volleyball Preview: vs. Maryland

Illinois vs. Maryland, 7 p.m.

Lineups

Illinois (14-14, 7-9 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 10.59 a/s

OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 2.85 k/s

OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 3.84 k/s

OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.41 k/s

MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.72 b/s

MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 0.93 b/s

L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 4.47 d/s

FYI: Bastianelli still leads the nation in blocks per set. She trails just Jacksonville State’s Mackenzie Rombach in total blocks — and just by one, 170-169 — and the Gamecocks sophomore has played 36 more sets.

Maryland (11-17, 3-13 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat

S Taylor Smith Fr. 6-0 8.83 a/s

OH Gia Milana Fr. 6-2 4.02 k/s

OH Liz Twilley So. 6-1 2.20 k/s

OPP Angel Gaskin So. 6-1 1.90 k/s

MB Ashlyn McGregor Sr. 6-2 1.43 b/s

MB Hailey Murray Jr. 6-1 0.85 b/s

L Kelsey Wicinski So. 5-10 4.23 d/s

FYI: Milana ranks fourth in the Big Ten in kills per set and is one of just four players to top 4.0 k/s along with Penn State’s Simone Lee (4.16), Minnesota’s Sarah Wilhite (4.10) and Purdue’s Danielle Cuttino (4.06).

Details

Site: Huff Hall (4,050), Champaign.

Online: FightingIllini.com

Radio: Dave Loane (play-by-play) and Mike Trame (analysis) will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.

Series history: Illinois leads 4-0.

Last meeting: Illinois fended off a Maryland upset with a five-set victory Oct. 2 in College Park, Md.

FYI: Michelle Strizak led Illinois with 20 kills in the October win, while Jacqueline Quade chipped in 18. Brandi Donnelly (18 digs), Danielle Davis (16) and Caroline Welsh (13) provided solid back row defense.

Scott Richey’s Storylines

Perspective is key

Illinois will take a seven-match losing streak into today’s showdown with Maryland — the first of two final home dates at Huff Hall for the Illini. What Illinois coach Kevin Hambly has tried to instill in his team in that stretch is perspective. If those seven losses were mixed in with the Illini’s 7-2 Big Ten, the dynamic and tenor of the season would be different. “I think we feel the weight of the losses, but I don’t think we’ve lost hope or lost perspective on what this can be,” Hambly said. “It’s been a tough road. We’ve had a tough schedule. The only way you carry losses with you is if you let them. Losses aren’t trying to come with you. I think that’s one of the challenges. We have to let those go. We can’t hang on to them because they’re not going to help us.”

Terps on the rise

The Illini escaped their early October match at Maryland with a five-set win. It’s not the only time the Terrapins have given their Big Ten counterparts fits this season. Maryland beat Ohio State and took Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Penn State to four. The record isn’t there yet, but Maryland is on the rise under third-year coach Steve Aird. “I just think they have more confidence and more belief in who they are,” Hambly said. “They certainly play at a higher level because of that and also having added some nice pieces. It’s not surprising they’re good. Everyone’s good. It’s not surprising they have talent. Everyone has talent.”

Passing still important

Jordyn Poulter has seen improvement from her team throughout the season, with the Illini sophomore setter singling out her first-year teammates for the strides they’ve made since August. Passing is also better. “Seeing our backcourt move as a collective unit is really cool to see because you can just tell that they’re all dialed in and have each others’ backs in the seams,” Poulter said. “I think it opens up the communication that way.”