Women even season record

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team had five players in double figures and used that balance to cruise to a 77-57 win against USC Upstate on Sunday at State Farm Center.

Freshman Ali Andrews posted a career-high 15 points, and Alex Wittinger recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

“I’m happy (on Sunday),” coach Matt Bollant said. “I thought our offensive rebounding was huge, and that really gave us a lift. ... We challenged Ali to be the player we know she could be and she was (on Sunday).”

The Illini outrebounded the Spartans 49 to 28 and won the battle in the paint, 32-20.

Brandi Beasley chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, along with three steals.

“Our ball movement was better, and we got the shots we felt like we could make a high percentage of,” Bollant said.