Wittinger sparkles in defeat
CHAMPAIGN — Alex Wittinger had a double-double (12 points, 16 rebounds), but Illinois lost 51-33 to Mercer in a nonconference women’s basketball game on Tuesday night.
Brandi Beasley added eight rebounds for the Illini (2-3), who trailed 23-16 at halftime.
