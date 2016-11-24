Volleyball bid might depend on weekend

CHAMPAIGN — The final weekend of the regular season hasn’t been that suspenseful for Illinois in Kevin Hambly’s tenure as coach. The Illini simply already knew their postseason fate.



For the 2009-11 and 2013-15 seasons, that meant an NCAA tournament bid, and Illinois knew — for almost all of those seasons — they’d open the tournament at home at Huff Hall. In 2012, the Illini knew they were out.



This year’s final weekend of the regular season is nothing but suspenseful, with matches Friday at Rutgers and Saturday at No. 15 Penn State. Two wins and Hambly is confident his team would make a great chance to be in.



But if it’s just one? That makes Selection Sunday a waiting game.



“It’s a weird space to be worried about that and hoping and looking at the standings and going, ‘OK, if we’re tied with Michigan and ahead of Purdue and Ohio State, does that matter to the committee?’ ” Hambly said. “It’s strange to me. I don’t like it. Usually I don’t sleep well because we can’t side out in (rotation) one or (rotation) six. Now I’m not sleeping because I’m worried about stuff that’s completely out of our control.”



The Illini’s biggest stumbling block could be their RPI. Illinois sits at No. 50 in the RPI rankings, which puts it ninth among Big Ten teams. A few nonconference matches — and ultimately wins — Hambly thought would be an RPI boost ended up being the reverse.



Hambly saw Arkansas as a potential NCAA tournament team. The Razorbacks instead have dealt with injuries — including one that sidelined its top player all season — and gone 9-20 and rank 163rd in RPI. Omaha won the Summit League last season, but the Mavericks followed that up with an 8-22 record and the No. 264 RPI ranking.



“Those guys have hurt us, but we’ve also hurt ourselves because we didn’t get enough wins,” Hambly said.



Illinois got a couple of crucial wins last weekend — defeating Maryland and then-No. 24 Ohio State — to at least put itself in position to exert a bit of control of its own fate in this final regular-season weekend.



“We took care of what we can,” Hambly said.



“All we can do moving forward is take care of what’s in front of us, and I thought we did that (last) weekend. Of course, we hope it’s not too little, too late,” Hambly said.



The wins snapped a seven-match losing streak in the Big Ten — the longest since a 17-match streak to end the 1983 season, Mike Hebert’s first.



“I just think we started to apply a lot of the things that we learned in practice the week before,” sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli said about snapping the losing streak. “The pin hitters mostly worked on managing rallies and giving the ball to the setter and getting teams out of system, which not only takes the other team out of their system but is a good advantage for us because I think we’re at our best on defense.”



Hambly said his team handled the losing streak well. It was a difficult stretch of the season, but he said the Illini always returned to practice the next day with a focus on getting better.



Two wins, of course, put some good energy back into the practice gym this week.



“Winning solves everything,” senior outside hitter Michelle Strizak said. “Everyone’s a lot happier, but I think we still are not settled. We know we have a lot of work to do this weekend and are still working hard in the gym.



“I think we just have to build off of what we learned last week and how good we can be because there were moments against Ohio State where I’ve never seen us play like that before. And I thought we did it over a longer period of time. If we know that we can do that and even get better than that, that’s what we can carry on to this weekend.”