Bastianelli, Poulter earn volleyball accolades

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore volleyball players Ali Bastianelli and Jordyn Poulter were named All-Big Ten on Tuesday.

Illini junior Brandi Donnelly earned honorable-mention accolades, and Jacqueline Quade rated a spot on the league’s All-Freshman Team.

Senior Katie Stadick was the school’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient.

“In my time that I have been here, to get this number of kids represented speaks well of us as a team and their effort this season; it is just disappointing that we are not still playing,” UI coach Kevin Hambly said in a news release. “I think it also speaks well of the future that all but one of these players are returning.”

Minnesota’s Sarah Wilhite was named the Big Ten Player of the Year in a vote by the conference’s coaches.

