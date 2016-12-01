Wake Forest edges UI women
|
CHAMPAIGN — Five Illini women’s basketball players scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough against Wake Forest on Wednesday night.
Kennedy Cattenhead had a team-high 16 points, but Illinois lost 79-70 at State Farm Center.
Brandi Beasley and Alex Wittinger each had 14 points in the loss. Petra Holesinska added 11 points and Courtney Joens contributed 10 for the Illini.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.