Wake Forest edges UI women

CHAMPAIGN — Five Illini women’s basketball players scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough against Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Kennedy Cattenhead had a team-high 16 points, but Illinois lost 79-70 at State Farm Center.

Brandi Beasley and Alex Wittinger each had 14 points in the loss. Petra Holesinska added 11 points and Courtney Joens contributed 10 for the Illini.

