Beasley sparkles in road loss

VERMILLION, S.D. — Freshman Brandi Beasley scored a career-high 24 points, but Illinois lost 77-68 to South Dakota on Wednesday night in nonconference women’s basketball.

Beasley made 6 of 8 shots from behind the arc for the Illini (3-6).

“Brandi played a really great game,” UI coach Matt Bollant said in a news release. “She hit six threes and shot it really well. She did her part to give us a chance to win the game. I am really proud of her effort. (Wednesday night) was probably one of the highest-level games we have played all year. I am proud of our effort, but we need to be a bit more aware on the defensive end.”

