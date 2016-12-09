Da'Monte Williams out for season

PEORIA — According to several media reports late Friday, Illinois signee and Peoria Manual guard Da’Monte Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury he sustained last Friday night during Peoria Manual’s 84-69 loss to Bloomington.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard and son of former Illinois standout Frank Williams signed with Illinois back in November during the early-signing period, one of four recruits Illinois landed along with East St. Louis big man Jeremiah Tilmon, Belleville East wing Javon Pickett and Wellington (Fla.) point guard Trent Frazier.

Williams was off to a strong start this season, averaging 25.6 points during Peoria Manual’s first three games at the Adam Lopez Thanksgiving Tournament at Springfield Lanphier.