Cattenhead, Wittinger show way

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team has had some difficulty closing games this season.

Thanks to Kennedy Cattenhead and Alex Wittinger, that wasn’t a problem on Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast.

Cattenhead scored a career-high 19 points, including 12 in the final period, to help lead the Illini to an 82-73 victory at State Farm Center.

Wittinger had 20 points and seven rebounds for Illinois (5-6).

“It was good to see the team get rewarded (Saturday) by getting the win,” UI coach Matt Bollant said in a release.

