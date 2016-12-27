Bollant ready to turn season around

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois entered Big Ten play last season on a three-game losing streak, Cierra Rice injured, transfer forward Simone Law sidelined for the year with her own injury and three players — Chatrice White, Kyley Simmons and Alex Wittinger — the only true consistent offensive options.



The Illini went on to finish 2-16 in the Big Ten and 9-23 overall.



Illinois enters Wednesday’s Big Ten opener against Iowa at State Farm Center having lost to Central Michigan and Ohio by a combined 43 points, Rice injured again, transfer forward Cydnee Kinslow also hurt and doubtful to play this season and now just two players — Wittinger and freshman guard Brandi Beasley — truly shouldering the offensive burden for the 5-8 Illini.



“Certainly Iowa and Michigan State are two really tough teams to start,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said. The Illini play New Year’s Day in East Lansing, Mich., after taking on the Hawkeyes at 3 p.m. Wednesday at State Farm Center.



“But everyone’s 0-0, and we’ve got to believe that we can be different and be better and set out to make that happen,” Bollant said. “(Iowa’s) just really talented offensively. They have one of the best post players in the league in (Megan Gustafson). Two players are shooting in the 60s for percentages (Gustafson and Ally Disterhoft), and they really pass and shoot the ball extremely well.”



While this season’s nonconference slate played out with some parallels to last, Bollant has used his bench more. The starters still get the bulk of the minutes — Wittinger, Beasley and Jaelyne Kirkpatrick all are averaging at least 31 minutes per game — but the rotation has gone from typically seven deep a year ago to nine deep this season.



“I feel like any of the nine players right now could play, and different ones have stepped up and been our leading scorer or been up there in scoring and rebounding,” Bollant said. “I think we’ve got nine, where last year I don’t think I felt as comfortable going to our bench throughout the game.”



Still missing, though, is consistency. Illinois won consecutive games for the only time this season earlier this month with victories against Wright State and Florida Gulf Coast. The losses to Central Michigan and Ohio followed, with the Illini reverting from the balanced offense they showed in those wins — four players in double figures in each — to Wittinger and Beasley carrying the load.



Bollant said how his team finished off the win against Florida Gulf Coast — outscoring the Eagles 27-15 and shooting 67 percent in the fourth quarter — is what he wants all the time.



“I think, at times, we’ve probably shot the ball a little bit quick,” he said. “I think being patient offensively and getting different players to step up and make shots and get to the line was huge in that game. I’m looking for more of that.”



Five freshmen figuring into the rotation means something of a learning curve, but Bollant said his first-year players have handled the start of their college careers fairly well. Still, the Illini coaches want more.



“As coaches you always want more, but they’re in the gym, working hard to get better (and) they’re invested in what we’re doing, which is what I love about them,” Bollant said. “Our newcomers, they’re very driven kids, and they want to get better.”