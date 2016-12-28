Illini women stun Iowa in opener
OPENING STATEMENT
The first Big Ten game hadn’t exactly treated Matt Bollant well in his first five seasons at Illinois. Until Wednesday. The 70-65 win against Iowa (9-5, 0-1 Big Ten) in front of 1,584 fans at State Farm Center marked the first time the Illini (6-8, 1-0) had won their league opener with Bollant in charge of the program and first time for the UI since the 2010-11 season.
FINISHING TOUCHES
Iowa led 61-58 with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but instead of wilting, the Illini took control late, seizing the lead for good on a three-pointer by Petra Holesinska with 1:39 left.
“This just gives us the belief and the confidence that we can do it,” Bollant said. ”Iowa is a really good basketball team. It’s definitely a quality win.”
COOL UNDER PRESSURE
Holesinska didn’t let nerves get to her. The true freshman from the Czech Republic finished with 16 points and drained three three-pointers in the final quarter, finishing 4 of 5 from three-point range.
“Petra made some huge threes,” Bollant said. “Our practice on Dec. 26 was the best one of the year. They had a look in their eye and a desire to get the job done.”
COLLECTIVE EFFORT
Alex Wittinger paced Illinois with 18 points, one of six Illini to finish with at least seven points. “I thought Alex did a good job getting us going early,” Bollant said.
So did the UI’s defense, which forced Iowa into a season-high 23 turnovers.
“That was a good lift for us,” Bollant said. “We were active, and it showed.”
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.