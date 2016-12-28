Illini women stun Iowa in opener

OPENING STATEMENT

The first Big Ten game hadn’t exactly treated Matt Bollant well in his first five seasons at Illinois. Until Wednesday. The 70-65 win against Iowa (9-5, 0-1 Big Ten) in front of 1,584 fans at State Farm Center marked the first time the Illini (6-8, 1-0) had won their league opener with Bollant in charge of the program and first time for the UI since the 2010-11 season.



FINISHING TOUCHES

Iowa led 61-58 with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but instead of wilting, the Illini took control late, seizing the lead for good on a three-pointer by Petra Holesinska with 1:39 left.



“This just gives us the belief and the confidence that we can do it,” Bollant said. ”Iowa is a really good basketball team. It’s definitely a quality win.”



COOL UNDER PRESSURE

Holesinska didn’t let nerves get to her. The true freshman from the Czech Republic finished with 16 points and drained three three-pointers in the final quarter, finishing 4 of 5 from three-point range.



“Petra made some huge threes,” Bollant said. “Our practice on Dec. 26 was the best one of the year. They had a look in their eye and a desire to get the job done.”



COLLECTIVE EFFORT

Alex Wittinger paced Illinois with 18 points, one of six Illini to finish with at least seven points. “I thought Alex did a good job getting us going early,” Bollant said.



So did the UI’s defense, which forced Iowa into a season-high 23 turnovers.



“That was a good lift for us,” Bollant said. “We were active, and it showed.”





