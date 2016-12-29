Three wrestlers reach Midlands semifinal matches

EVANSTON — Illinois wrestlers Isaiah Martinez, Zane Richards and Zac Brunson advanced to Friday’s semifinals at the Midlands Classic.

Martinez, No. 1 at 165, earned a 14-5 major decision against Alex Marinelli of Iowa in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Richards, No. 2 at 133, will square off against 12th-seeded Jamal Morris of North Carolina State on Friday in the semifinals. Richards earned a 6-3 decision against Buffalo’s Bryan Lantry in the quarterfinals.

Brunson, No. 12 at 174, posted his 90th career victory, earning a 4-3 decision against South Dakota State’s David Kocer in the quarterfinals.

The UI’s Emery Parker, No. 15 at 184 pounds, lost his quarterfinal match 14-1 against top-seeded TJ Dudley of Nebraska.

