Smith enjoys basketball reunion

CHAMPAIGN — Any time Jenna Smith wants to come back for an Illinois game, she will be welcomed with open arms.



The school’s career scoring and rebounding leader sat courtside as the Illini rolled Rutgers 78-41 on Saturday at State Farm Center.



The 37-point margin was the second largest for Illinois (7-9, 2-1 Big Ten) all time in a league game.



“A special game and a special result,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said.



“It gives us a lot of confidence and a lot of belief in ourselves to know our hard work is paying off,” freshman guard Brandi Beasley said.



Recently retired from pro basketball, Smith enjoyed every minute. She is in her first season as an assistant coach at Indiana State. The Sycamores didn’t have a game Saturday, which gave Smith a chance to make the short drive to C-U.



Besides seeing her alma mater in a Big Ten game, Smith spent time with Illini freshman Petra Holesinska. Smith and Holesinska were teammates in the Czech Republic three years ago.



“I wanted to support her, and I love coming to Illinois,” Smith said.



Holesinska impressed Smith with her play Saturday, scoring a game-high 21 points, hitting 5 of 6 three-pointers and 7 of 10 shots overall. She tied for the team high with eight rebounds.



“That’s my girl,” Smith said. “She’s amazing.”



Smith and Holesinska were able to talk on the phone Friday night and again Saturday morning. They visited in person after the game.



A former WNBA draftee, Smith’s pro career ended because of a bad knee. She enjoys coaching.



“I love impacting the girls,” Smith said. “It’s different not playing. You’ve got to teach them instead of actually doing it.”



Now 28, Smith played in France, Slovakia, Israel, the Czech Republic, Romania and Italy.



“I miss it very much,” Smith said.



She still gets to work on her game against the Sycamores.



“We play 1-on-1, and they have not beat me yet,” Smith said. “I still have it.”



The Illini will see Smith again next season.



“I heard we are playing them next year,” Smith said.



Smith remains a strong Illinois basketball supporter and likes the play of the current team.



“I love the effort,” Smith said. “Everything is so positive.”



Illinois was coming off a 24-point loss last Sunday at Michigan State.



“I challenged them to get in the gym and make a thousand shots in the week,” Bollant said. “They did that. It’s fun when it goes in, and (Saturday) it went in a lot.”



Holesinska scored 17 points in the first half as the Illini built a 14-point lead.



“Petra got us going in the first half,” Bollant said.



Early foul trouble limited Alex Wittinger, Illinois’ top player, to eight minutes in the first half. That added to the responsibility for the other players.



“We had to help rebound,” Holesinska said.



The Illini outscored the Scarlet Knights 48-25 after intermission.



“We wanted to finish strong,” Holesinska said.



Beasley had 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds.



“She had a big game,” Bollant said. “She did a lot of really good things.”



The Illini hit 51 percent of their shots and limited Rutgers to 26 percent shooting.



Bollant’s team will try to improve to 3-1 in the Big Ten on Wednesday at Iowa. The Illini opened the conference season with a home win against the Hawkeyes.



“They are going to be really motivated,” Bollant said. “We’ve got a great challenge ahead.”