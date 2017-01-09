Holesinska earns Big Ten honor

When the Illinois women’s basketball team steps onto the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday night to play Iowa, the Illini will do so with the current Big Ten freshman of the week.

Guard Petra Holesinska earned that distinction on Monday after she scored a career-high 21 points, made 5 of 6 from three-point range and grabbed eight rebounds during the Illini’s 78-41 home win against Rutgers on Saturday.

The league honor is the first for Holesinska, a native of the Czech Republic, in her Illinois career and the first such honor for an Illini this season.

Holesinska is averaging 9.9 points, good for third on the team, and has made a team-high 25 three-pointers before the Illini (7-9, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to sweep the season series against the Hawkeyes (10-6, 1-2) when the two teams tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Illinois opened the Big Ten season with a 70-65 win against the Hawkeyes on Dec. 28 in Champaign.