UI women stumble on road

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Play well at home. Play poorly on the road.



The trend continued for the Illinois women’s basketball team on Wednesday night, with Illinois losing 78-58 at Iowa, denying coach Matt Bollant’s program a shot at moving up the Big Ten standings.



Illinois opened Big Ten play with Iowa on Dec. 28 and produced a 70-65 win at State Farm Center. But Illinois couldn’t complete the season sweep against the Hawkeyes in front of 3,834 spectators at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.



“That would have been a huge shot in the arm for us,” Bollant said. “As a young team, you’ve got to walk in with a swagger and believe good things are going to happen. We didn’t do that (Wednesday). We didn’t have the same swagger we had the other day.”



The other day saw Illinois rout Rutgers 78-41 last Saturday in Champaign.



Playing away from Champaign, though, hasn’t treated Illinois well this season. The Illini fell to 0-6 away from their home venue — where Illinois has won five straight going into Sunday’s 2 p.m. tip against Nebraska — and have lost their last nine games played outside Champaign County dating back to last season.



Alex Wittinger paced Illinois with a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds, but reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week Petra Holesinska, who was averaging 17 points in her first three Big Ten games, was held scoreless and missed all eight of her shots.



“She was definitely sped up,” Bollant said. “She was just maybe a little too excited and just rushed herself on some shots she normally makes.”



Illinois never led and trailed 18-4 with less than three minutes left in the first quarter, but it cut its deficit to 50-42 late in the third quarter before the Hawkeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter.



“On offense early, we got rushed,” Bollant said. “We took some quick shots and didn’t shoot it well in the first quarter. That really affected our energy.”







