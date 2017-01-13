Schilling sparkles in defeat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. â€” Amelia Schillingâ€™s first-place display in the 500-yard freestyle on Friday wasnâ€™t enough for the Illinois womenâ€™s swimming and diving team, as the Illini lost to host Notre Dame and Big Ten foe Iowa.
The Illini (6-4) dropped decisions of 210-87 to the Irish and 212-87 to the Hawkeyes.
Schillingâ€™s clocking of 4 minutes, 58.13 seconds was the 500 freeâ€™s top time, just ahead of teammate Monica Guyett (5:01.64).
Guyett placed second in the 1,000 freestyle (10:17.28), while Samantha Stratford collected second in the 200 IM (2:04.21) for Illinois.
