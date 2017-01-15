Two key players on mend for Illini women

Image Gallery: UI Women's Basketball vs Rutgers » more Photo by: Holly Hart Former Illini stand-out Jenna Smith is interviewed by Dave Loane during half time of the Illinois Rutgers game. University of Illinois Women's Basketball vs Rutgers, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at State Farm Center. Illinois defeated Rutgers 78-41.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women’s basketball guard CeCe Rice is with her team every day, at practice and in games. She goes on road trips. She hangs out with her teammates.

But she can’t get on the court. Because of an injury.

Rice is out for the season after having surgery on her left foot on Dec. 8. She suffered an injury Nov. 17 against Memphis, eventually requiring surgery.

“We certainly miss her,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said. “We miss her athleticism and what she brought to us.”

A year ago, a knee injury knocked Rice out of the lineup after 10 games. She played just enough to not be eligible for a hardship waiver.

She only played in three games this season, which will allow her to preserve the year.

How long will Rice need to recover?

“Hard to know, exactly,” Bollant said. “She’ll slowly work back into it.”

Rice has stayed involved, talking to her teammates and offering advice.

“She’s bringing energy and adding life and telling the kids what she is seeing,” Bollant said.

Rice suffered the injury while driving to the basket in traffic.

The surgery included putting a screw in Rice’s foot “to keep it all together,” Bollant said.

Rice played all 40 minutes in the season opener against Marshall and went 33 in the Illini’s second game. She played just six minutes against Memphis before the injury.

“She wasn’t back to where she was early last year, but she was headed in that direction,” Bollant said.

Rice isn’t the only Illini out with a leg injury. Pepperdine transfer Cydnee Kinslow remains on the sidelines with a bad hip. She will have surgery and won’t play this season.

Bollant expected the 6-foot-2 forward to provide inside help.

“She’s a good athlete,” Bollant said.

Kinslow will have at least three years of eligibility remaining. She graduated early from her Oakley, Calif., high school and started a semester early at Pepperdine before transferring.

Kinslow joined the Illini in August. She was hurt in practice.

Bollant said the Illini have gotten a boost from 6-2 freshman Ali Andrews with Kinslow sidelined.

“She’s really started to come into her own,” Bollant said.

Coming off a road loss at Iowa on Wednesday, the Illini (7-10, 2-2 Big Ten) return to action Sunday against Nebraska. It is the annual “Pack the House” game. Admission is free, and Bollant hopes for a crowd of 4,000 to 5,000.

Nebraska is led by first-year coach Amy Williams. She won a game in Champaign last season while coaching South Dakota. Nebraska enters with a 5-12 record.

“They lost a close game at Iowa, so they are certainly capable of playing very good basketball,” Bollant said of the Cornhuskers.