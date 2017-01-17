Hiltzik earns tennis honor
|
CHAMPAIGN — Illini junior Aron Hiltzik earned Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday.
Hiltzik won all three of his singles matches at the MLK Invitational during the weekend by defeating opponents who all were ranked in the top 70 nationally.
Along with Aleks Kovacevic, the duo won its only doubles match of the invitational, as well.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.