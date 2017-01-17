Wittinger prepares for homecoming

MINNEAPOLIS — Alex Wittinger goes home on Wednesday. With a better record. And an improved game.



The Illini sophomore is from Delano, Minn., which is 31 miles from Williams Arena. She is expected to have a large contingent of family and friends in the stands when Illinois (8-10, 3-2 Big Ten) plays at Minnesota (10-8, 1-4) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.



“I think Alex is a kid who rises to the occasion,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said. “The bigger the game, the better she plays.”



A year ago at Minnesota, Wittinger scored 27 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in a close loss to the Gophers.



“She got off to such a good start in that game and played so well in the first half, it just kind of carried over,” Bollant said.



While Bollant doesn’t expect a repeat of last year by Wittinger, he wouldn’t be surprised if she puts up similar numbers.



A member of the Big Ten All-Freshman team last season, Wittinger has bumped her scoring average almost five points per game. She needs 15 points tonight to top last season’s total.



Wittinger has worked on other parts of her game. She is averaging 1.7 more rebounds. Her shooting percentages are up at the line, from the field and on three-pointers. And she is 14th in the nation with 45 blocked shots.



“The one thing she has really developed is the 17-foot pull-up,” Bollant said. “Coming out of high school, she was a good athlete, a three-sport athlete with offers in all three sports. Now she’s become a lot more skilled. Her feel for the game is better as well.”



The best part for Bollant: Wittinger continues to improve.



“Her ceiling is extremely high,” Bollant said. “I think she can play in the WNBA (with) the way she runs and jumps and now the way she shoots. She’s one of the best defensive players in our league. She’s got a great motor.”



An engineering major, Wittinger’s intelligence helps. Mostly.



“You can see her kind of mentally working through things,” Bollant said. “Sometimes that can hurt her because she is overthinking instead of just playing. She’s gotten a lot better at that. Last year, she kind of held onto mistakes that she made and would get frustrated with herself.”



Wittinger invited the Illini to have dinner with her family on Tuesday night. Bollant hopes the home cooking helps.



The Illini have struggled in games away from State Farm Center. They are 0-6 in road games. Most of the losses have been lopsided: 31 at Central Michigan, 24 at Michigan State, 20 at Iowa and 16 at George Washington.



“The one we’re trying to focus on is ‘How do we get them off to a better start?’ ” Bollant said. “At home we’ve got off to a good start most of the time and have a belief that good things are going to happen.”



Bollant wants Wittinger involved early in the game.



“We’re trying to get Alex touches and trying to mix up different ways to get us going,” Bollant said.



Illinois has two freshmen (Brandi Beasley and Petra Holesinska) in the starting lineup and is getting solid contributions from two others. Road trips are new for the first-year players.



Big crowds greeted the newcomers at Michigan State and Iowa.



“Both those teams were on edge and ready to go,” Bollant said. “Michigan State, it was their first Big Ten game. Iowa, we had already beaten them. Both those teams were ready to play at a high level.”



At times, the Illini have done a poor job taking good shots early. It happened at Iowa, where the Illini scored four points in the first eight minutes.



“We took a lot of bad shots,” Bollant said.



Bollant hopes to see the road streak end.



What would a win mean to the Illini?



“I think it’s huge,” Bollant said. “Seeing the ball go in helps you believe. Winning a game on the road helps your belief. Winning against a good team helps your belief.”



The trip to Minnesota isn’t nearly as daunting as it was last season, when the Gophers, who went 20-12 a year ago, were led by star Rachel Banham.



“They’ve had a really tough schedule in the Big Ten,” Bollant said.