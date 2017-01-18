Wittinger not enough in road loss

MINNEAPOLIS — Alex Wittinger played well in her return to Minnesota.



The rest of the Illinois women’s basketball team, however, couldn’t follow suit in a 78-50 loss to the Gophers in front of 3,009 fans at Williams Arena.



Roughly 120 of those spectators came out to watch Wittinger, a native of Delano, Minn., and a sophomore forward for the Illini. Wittinger didn’t disappoint, scoring a team-high 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds.



“I’m happy she played well in front of friends and family,” UI coach Matt Bollant said, “but I know she would have traded that in a second for our team to play well.”



Illinois (8-11, 3-3 Big Ten) dropped to 0-7 this season in road games. All three Big Ten road losses are by at least 20 points.



“We got really good shots in the first quarter,” Bollant said. “We were really patient and moved the ball. We just didn’t finish shots.”



Petra Holesinska (12 points) and Brandi Beasley (nine points) were other factors for the Illini, but shooting 32 percent against the Gophers (11-8, 2-4) wasn’t good enough.



“We try to have them be confident and come in with a swagger and a belief that we can make plays,” Bollant said. “We need to find a way to make that happen.”