Bollant's squad needs best effort

CHAMPAIGN — Matt Bollant’s Illinois women’s basketball team has faced challenges this season. There were games against No. 16 Ohio State, Mid-American Conference leaders Ohio and Central Michigan and Summit contender South Dakota.



But nothing like this.



At 7 p.m. Thursday, the Illini host third-ranked Maryland at State Farm Center. The Terrapins enter with a 19-1 overall record and a 7-0 mark in the Big Ten.



“Playing well at home, we’ve done that,” Bollant said. “Being confident is important.



“It’s great for our league to have the third-ranked team in the country here.”



How good is Maryland? The team is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 89.9 points per game.



“We’ve got to get back, get our defense set and make them have to work,” Bollant said. “They are going to get some offensive rebounds. We’re trying to limit that as much as we can.”



The Terrapins have scored 100 points in four games, with a high of 106. They have been dominant in Big Ten games, winning five times by double figures, including a 44-point victory against Nebraska.



Maryland’s most impressive performance might have been its one loss, 87-81 against defending national champion UConn.



Playing in front of almost 18,000 at home, the Terrapins pushed UConn. Brionna Jones had a double-double and Destiny Slocum scored 23 for Maryland.



If it works the way the Terrapins hope, they will get a second shot at the Huskies in Dallas, site of this year’s Final Four.



Maryland has the talent to compete with any team.



“I think their two seniors (Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough) are about as good as anybody in our league,” Bollant said. “They are just physically imposing. We’ve got to be able to match up physically and slow them down.”



Maryland’s Brenda Frese is in her 15th year as coach. She has led the Terrapins to three Final Fours and the 2006 national title.



“I really like Brenda,” Bollant said. “A good coach and (she) did a great job at Minnesota before she went to Maryland. She’s done a really good job recruiting, and she gets them playing hard and playing together.”



Illinois (8-12, 3-4) is coming off consecutive road losses to Minnesota and Ohio State.



“I thought we played really well in the first half against Ohio State,” Bollant said. “We played with a lot of energy, and Ohio State was just better than us that day. Hopefully, we’ll come back and be ready to fight again.”



Sophomore Alex Wittinger, the Illini’s leading scorer and rebounder this season, will open the game guarding Jones. The 6-foot-3 center, who is averaging 19.4 points per game, has made 69 percent of her shots from the floor.



“She’s got incredible hands,” Bollant said of Jones.



Wittinger will get relief against Jones from Ali Andrews and Sarah Overcash.



“Whoever guards her will get worn out in a short time,” Bollant said.