Maryland women humble Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team is improved this season. It has more wins (three) in the Big Ten than it recorded during the entire 2015-16 campaign.



But it wasn’t ready for this.



Maryland showed why it is ranked No. 3 in the nation, drilling the Illini 94-49 on Thursday night at State Farm Center.



“They’ve lost two Big Ten games in three years,” Illinois coach Matt Bollant said. “That’s what we aspire to be. Obviously, we’ve got to get more players, and we’ve got to grow and get better.”



The Terrapins (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) never let up, outscoring the Illini (8-13, 3-5) by double digits in each of the first three quarters.



“In the first half, I loved our energy on both ends of the floor,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “We were ready to play. We were able to do a really nice job on (Illinois forward Alex) Wittinger.



“We have been working really hard to play a 40-minute game. I thought, for the most part, we did that (Thursday).”



Maryland used a balanced offense to overwhelm the Illini. Seven players scored at least eight points.



Frese’s only complaint with her team in the first half was its shooting. The Terrapins made 37 percent of their attempts before the break.



“We spent a lot of time at halftime talking about that we weren’t shooting the ball, so let’s be patient,” Frese said. “We took that message out of the locker room.”



Maryland hit 9 of 15 shots in the third quarter to build its lead to 73-32.



“The basket got a lot bigger for us,” Frese said.



Frese’s team suffered its only loss to defending national champion and top-ranked UConn on Dec. 29. The six-point win was the second closest of the season for the Huskies.



Thursday’s game, Frese said, was the best performance by her team this season.



She mostly liked the attitude.



“It’s a championship mentality,” Frese said. “When you care about each other’s success more than your own, great things are going to happen. That starts from the top down.”



She will get no argument from Bollant, who is now 0-3 against Maryland as the Illinois coach.



“I told Brenda before the game, ‘Go win a national championship for this conference,’ ” Bollant said. “They have the talent to do it. Obviously, a lot of things have to happen to make that happen.



“They have the personnel to compete for a national championship, and it’s great for the Big Ten to have that.”



Illinois, which opened 3-2 in Big Ten play, now has dropped three conference games in a row. It also saw its six-game home winning streak come to an end.



Illinois returns to action Sunday at Penn State. The Illinois players said they have to put the blowout loss behind them. Quickly.



“We’ll see what we can learn from it, and we’ll be ready for Penn State,” Wittinger said.



Illinois hit 29 percent of its shots in the game.



“We took a lot of quicky shots and tough shots,” Bollant said. “The second half, our shots were better. We didn’t make them in the third quarter (2 of 16), but I liked the shots that we got.”



Wittinger led the Illini with 21 points, and freshman Brandi Beasley scored 14. Nobody else scored more than five.



Maryland dominated the glass, outrebounding the Illini 61-34.