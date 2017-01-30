Hambly leaving Illinois

What does this mean? Ask beat writer Scott Richey by clicking here

CHAMPAIGN — Kevin Hambly is leaving Illinois after an eight-year stint as head coach, 178 wins and a national runner-up finish in 2011.

Hambly was officially announced as the seventh coach in Stanford volleyball history on Monday morning, replacing John Dunning, who retired after 16 seasons and five national championships in Palo Alto, including the 2016 NCAA title.

Hambly told The News-Gazette he received an email Jan. 21 from Stanford gauging his interest in the job. He flew to California five days later with his wife, Mary, and spent Thursday and Friday in Palo Alto. He was offered the job at the end of that trip and said yes Saturday morning.

"It was quicker than I would have imagined," Hambly said. "It would take a very special opportunity for me to leave here. It had to be something like this, and I didn’t know if I’d be interested in Stanford."

Making the trip to see the university, campus and town let Hambly know he was, in fact, interested.

"Having been there and seeing what it is and being a part of it, it just felt as we were going through the process like the way that their culture is is the culture I’m trying to put together here at Illinois," Hambly said. "We were in concert. It just felt like a really good fit. Every conversation that happened was that way. I think for both sides it felt like it was right."

Illinois finished the 2016 season 17-14, winning three of its last four matches of the season.

That put the Illini on the NCAA tournament bubble, but they missed the tournament for just the second time in the last 10 seasons.

Hambly said Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman made serious overtures from a financial and support standpoint to try and persuade him to stay at Illinois.

"Kevin Hambly has done an outstanding job leading our volleyball program to a position of national prominence during his eight years at the helm," Whitman said in a statement. "He approached every day with passion, pride, and great integrity. His student-athletes performed as champions on the court, in the classroom, and in their respective lives.

"We will miss Kevin, Mary, and their daughters in our program and our community, and we wish them the best as they return to Kevin’s native California. Here, we look forward to identifying the next dynamic leader who will continue the program on its upward trajectory. We are excited to usher in a new championship era of Illinois Volleyball.”

The opportunity at Stanford, however, was one Hambly said he couldn't turn down.

'"For me, it’s the No. 1 job," Hambly said. "There’s no doubt about that. For professional reasons and personal reasons — being closer to family and all that — I had to do it.

"Stanford’s not going to open again. It’s just not — not in my time of coaching. Whoever got the job was going to retire there. It was my one shot and the place where I hope to end my career. We’re going to approach it that way and you can and lots of people do that. As long as I keep working and do the best I can, hopefully they’ll keep me around as long as until I can retire."

Hambly had served five years as an Illini assistant under Don Hardin when he was named the seventh coach in Illinois program history on Jan. 8, 2008, following Hardin’s retirement.

His first Illinois team finished second in the Big Ten in the 2009 season and reached the Sweet 16 — the first of six to do so in his eight seasons.

The 2011 season was the pinnacle of Hambly’s time at Illinois.

The Illini started the season 20-0 and earned the program’s first No. 1 national ranking. Illinois defeated top-ranked Southern California in the national semifinals in five sets before falling to UCLA in the championship.

Hambly coached 11 All-Americans in his eight seasons at Illinois, including first team selections Laura DeBruler (2009) and Colleen Ward (2011).

DeBruler, Ward, Johannah Bangert, Michelle Bartsch, Hillary Haen and Jocelynn Birks earned at least honorable mention All-American honors in two or more seasons.

Hambly was also responsible for four top 10 recruiting classes, including the No. 1-ranked class in 2015.

That group included setter Jordyn Poulter (third) and middle blocker Ali Bastianelli (10th) ranked individually among the top recruits in the country.

The 2011 class was ranked third and included Birks and McMahon, who was the No. 3 recruit in the nation, while the 2010 class was ranked seventh and the 2007 class — Hambly’s last as an assistant — was ranked sixth.

Hambly will inherit a Stanford roster that is set to return 14 players from the 27-7 team that beat Texas in four sets to win the 2016 national championship for the Cardinal’s first since 2004.

Stanford’s championship team featured four freshmen regulars in setter Jenna Gray, outside hitter Kathryn Plummer, middle blocker Audriana Fitzmorris and libero Morgan Hentz.

The 6-foot-6 Plummer was named an AVCA First Team All-American as well as the AVCA Freshman of the Year.

Redshirt junior Merete Lutz, a third team All-American in 2016, should also return.

The Cardinal could also get back outside hitter Hayley Hodson, the 2015 AVCA Freshman of the Year and first team All-American, who took a medical leave of absence from the university in the fall.

"They’ll be No. 1 next year to start," Hambly said. "The team’s loaded. But that’s not why I made that choice. I would have made the choice if they weren’t. It was a factor that you could have some success early, (but) it was much more the culture was a really, really good fit and the place was a good fit. They strive for excellence."