Daniels: Softball storylines

Home away from home

The Illini are slated to play their first 18 games away from Eichelberger Field. Wintry weather has a lot to do with the time away from their home confines just off Lincoln Avenue in Urbana before the Illini are scheduled to host Northern Illinois in a doubleheader on March 15.



“It’s tough traveling, but our young women handle it,” Illinois coach Tyra Perry said. “They get on the bus and get on the plane and go play ball.”



All of the early nonconference tournaments are in warm locales, like this weekend’s Puerto Rico D1 Tournament in San Juan. Trips to California, Georgia, Louisiana and Tampa are also on the docket for the Illini before Big Ten play begins March 24 at Iowa.



The chance to not only experience Puerto Rico but also play two ACC teams in Georgia Tech and North Carolina, along with perennial power California out of the Pac-12, was too good to pass up.



“We saw who was going to be the competition, and we thought it was a great opportunity,” Perry said. “It’s a business trip with perks. The better your business, the more perks you’ll have.”



Postseason expectations

Illinois softball has made five NCAA tournament appearances in its relatively young history. If Illinois advances to the 64-team field again this season after doing so last season en route to a 36-23 record, it’ll mark only the second time Illinois has done so in consecutive seasons. The 2003 and 2004 teams are the only ones at the school, which played its first season of softball in 2000, to have achieved that feat.



“We’re looking and fighting to make it an annual thing,” Perry said. “It was real exciting to get the jump-start on that in the first year. I was basically just going through everything last year pace by pace and mark by mark. This year, I know what to expect. Repeating and building is a whole different animal. We’re really talking a lot about staying hungry and fighting complacency.”



Top hitter, pitcher return

Nicole Evans is a veteran presence on this year’s team. The senior right fielder led the Illini last season with a .337 batting average to go along with a team-high 12 home runs and team-high 53 RBI. The Glen Ellyn native enters her final season with 35 career home runs, fourth all time in program history, and 118 RBI, good for eighth in program history. Angelena Mexicano is the former Illini Evans is chasing after Mexicano clubbed 51 home runs and compiled 164 RBI from 2005 to ‘08.



“I can’t talk about our players without starting with Nicole Evans,” Perry said. “At the end of our season, I will be crying inconsolably when she leaves. She’s not only an outstanding player but an outstanding individual. She’s going to be a great source of offense, leadership and everything for us.”



Breanna Wonderly returns to assume control of being the No. 1 pitcher from the get-go this season. The senior right-hander from Centerview, Mo., went 16-13 last season with a 2.85 ERA. Evans and Wonderly are two of the four seniors the Illini have this season, along with first baseman Alyssa Gunther (.324 average, two home runs, 23 RBI last season) and shortstop Ruby Rivera (.296, 2 HR, 17 RBI).



“Bre really came on at the end of last season, especially during Big Ten play,” Perry said. “All of our seniors are going to play key roles for us.”



Local flavor

Two former area high school standouts dot the Illini roster. Tuscola product Erin Walker, a pitcher, is in her first season with the program after spending the last two seasons playing at Parkland, and Taylor Edwards, an Arcola graduate, is in her second season.



“Those two wouldn’t kill a spider,” Perry said. “They’re two of the nicest young ladies ever and two of the hardest-working individuals that I’ve coached in a really long time.”



Edwards went 4-0 last season with a 2.69 ERA in 12 appearances for the Illini as a true freshman.



“Taylor is really developing nicely,” Perry said. “She should see a lot of time on the mound for us this year. She’s really embraced the role of pitching. We had her going through outfield and different positions, but this year, she’s really focused on being the No. 2 pitcher for us.”



Walker could add to the depth of pitchers for the Illini.



“She’s adapting from the junior college game to the Division I game,” Perry said. “It’s most a pace thing. In a Big Ten lineup, you’re going to face one through nine who can really hit the ball. She’s adapting well.”