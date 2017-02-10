Tamas hired as Illini volleyball coach

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois didn't waste much time finding the eighth volleyball coach in program history, announcing the hire of Nebraska assistant Chris Tamas on Friday morning — just 11 days after former coach Kevin Hambly left to become the coach at Stanford.

“As expected, our coaching opportunity attracted widespread interest from coaches across the country, including many sitting head coaches,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “Chris stood out immediately. His breadth of experience as both a player and coach, his commitment to the personal growth and development of our student-athletes, his work ethic, and his fierce competitiveness are compelling. He has learned from some of the best coaches in the game, both collegiately and internationally, and we are excited for him to make his mark on Illinois volleyball.”

Tamas will take over at Illinois following eight years as an assistant coach. He spent the last two at Nebraska under John Cook, helping guide the Cornhuskers to the 2015 national championship. He also coached two years at Cal Poly, two years at Minnesota and two years at UC-Riverside.

“My family and I are extremely excited about the opportunity to coach at the University of Illinois,” Tamas said in a statement. “Huff Hall is one of the outstanding volleyball venues in the nation, and I’ve always thought the Spike Squad was awesome. Illinois has traditionally been one of the elite programs in the country and the Big Ten Conference is the premier volleyball league in the nation. I can’t wait to work with our team and prepare to compete against the best. I’ve seen this team play for the past two seasons and I’m excited with the level of talent we have and at the talent coming in. We look forward to hitting the ground running.”

Tamas was a four-year starter at Pacific and was a unanimous AVCA First Team All-American in 2003. He also played four years on the U.S. Men's National Team and spent six years playing professionally overseas in the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, Cyrpus and Finland.

Both Tamas and his wife, Jennifer, were on staff at Nebraska and Cal Poly, where she was a volunteer assistant. Jennifer Tamas was a four-time All-American at Pacific and won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as part of her four-year run as a U.S. Women's National Team captain.