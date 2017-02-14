UI Roundup: Slow start stymies Illini women

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team found itself in a hole early Tuesday night and lost to Penn State 80-62. The Nittany Lions raced out to a 15-0 lead and never trailed in the game.

Petra Holesinska and Brandi Beasley had 17 points apiece for the Illini, while Courtney Joens joined them in double figures with 11. However, the Illini (8-17, 3-9 Big Ten) were held to just 32.8 percent shooting in the game.

Penn State (17-8, 7-6) was lead by Lindsey Spann’s 15 points off the bench.

In men’s tennis

Illini split doubleheader. The men’s tennis team was able to split its two matches Tuesday by defeating William & Mary 4-0 before falling to No. 1 Virginia 6-1 in Charlottesville, Va.

“Virginia is a great team,” Illinois coach Brad Dancer said. “They have loads of talent and are well coached. I’m a bit disappointed in the overall package in today’s match. We always talk about culture and the process of improving and progress. I felt we took a small step back in defining ourselves. I’m recognizing preparation errors on my part, and there is no excuse for that. I need to be better as a coach. We have great players, and we have to grow.”

The Illini freshmen largely carried the day against William & Mary. After winning the doubles point, Illinois closed out the Tribe behind straight-set sweeps from Gui Gomes, Aleks Kovacevic and Vuk Budic at Nos. 2, 4 and 6 singles, respectively. Budic finished his the quickest, beating William & Mary’s Tristan Bautil, 6-2, 6-2.

Top-ranked Virginia took a similar path to victory in the back end of Illinois’ doubleheader. The Cavaliers won the doubles point and then the match putting together a near sweep in singles play. The Illini’s lone win came from junior Aleks Vukic at No. 1 singles in a 7-6, 6-3 victory.

The 17th-ranked Illini moved to 5-3 on the season in dual match play with the doubleheader split and are back in action Feb. 24 at Atkins Tennis Center in a doubleheader against Northern Illinois and Kentucky.