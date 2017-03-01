Tamas rounds out volleyball staff

CHAMPAIGN — New Illinois volleyball coach Chris Tamas rounded out his coaching staff Wednesday announcing the hire of Rashinda Reed as an assistant coach. Assistant coach Jason Mansfield and director of operations Jenni Bolduc, who were hired by former coach Kevin Hambly before the 2016 season, will stay at Illinois under Tamas.

"In the interview process, Rashinda stood out to me as someone who is not only passionate about the game of volleyball but also as someone who is passionate about developing each of the players she has coached — both as a player and a person," Tamas said in a release. "She had a similar background to myself, and we have connected in sharing our experiences and what we have learned at each of those locations.

"Rashinda has a strong playing background, both as a former student-athlete and as a professional athlete. She has also coached at many different levels and areas around the country. She will compliment me well with my vision for the program. I look forward to her contributions to the staff, the players and the University of Illinois."

Reed will join the Illini after being named the head coach at Division II Northern Michigan in December after seven seasons as an assistant. Reed's first coaching job was as an assistant at Division II Southern Indiana from 2009 to 2011. She spent the next four years as an assistant at Binghamton and then one season apiece as an assistant at Northeastern and, most recently, Alabama-Birmingham before taking the job at Northern Michigan.

"I would like to thank Josh Whitman and the University of Illinois for this incredible opportunity to join a top level academic and athletic institution," Reed said. "I would also like to thank Northern Michigan University for being supportive with my transition to this new role. It was really important for me when accepting this position knowing I was going to be working with someone who is coaching for the right reasons.

"Chris and I share similar values and perspectives as coaches, but also bring a unique comradery with our differences. I would like to thank him for bringing me on board. It is truly an honor to be here. As a staff, I am confident that our knowledge, work ethic and passion for this sport will steer this program in the right direction. We have a very talented group, and I cannot wait to get started as a Fighting Illini."

Reed, a Fairbanks, Alaska, native, played two seasons of volleyball at Southwestern Oregon Community College before transferring to Georgia and playing for the Bulldogs as a middle blocker. After graduating from Georgia in 2005, she played professional volleyball for five seasons overseas in Austria, Spain, the Netherlands and Finland.