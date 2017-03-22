Whitman makes another hire

UPDATED at 12:45 p.m.

Illinois has its new women's basketball coach in place.

Athletic director Josh Whitman tweeted out a photo of he and Nancy Fahey, formerly the women's basketball coach at Division III Washington University, earlier this afternoon confirming what Scott Richey of The News-Gazette reported in today's paper.

Welcome to one of the best to ever wear a whistle, our new @IlliniWBB coach Nancy Fahey! #WeWillWin #ILLINI pic.twitter.com/kCEm3TWinL — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 22, 2017

The photo is one Illinois fans are familiar with, with Whitman and Fahey standing in State Farm Center holding the #WeWillWin sign that has become synonymous with Whitman during his first year on the job as the Illinois athletic director.

Fahey replaces Matt Bollant, who Whitman fired on March 14.

Fahey is the fourth new coach Whitman has hired since he started as the Illini's athletic director in March 2016, starting with Lovie Smith as the Illinois football coach.

Whitman then hired Chris Tamas for the volleyball head coaching position last month after Kevin Hambly accepted the job at Stanford before hiring Brad Underwood this past Saturday to coach men's basketball after he fired John Groce on March 12.

"It gives me great pride to welcome my friend and former colleague Nancy Fahey to the Fighting Illini family as the new head coach of our women's basketball program," Whitman said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. "With a record highlighted by five national championships, 10 Final Fours, nearly 740 wins and a winning percentage of almost 85 percent, Nancy's Hall of Fame coaching career stands among the most accomplished in the history of women's basketball. What is more compelling to me, however, is her ability to connect with the women on her team, to push them to be better than they ever thought possible, and to help them develop as players, students, and people. Nancy Fahey is a born leader, and she is the among the best basketball coaches I have ever seen. I could not be more excited for her to lead our Fighting Illini program to championship heights."

Fahey also issued a statement in the press release Illinois sent out announcing the hiring.

"It is such an exciting time in Illinois athletics since Josh has taken the helm," Fahey said. "Having worked with Josh, I know he believes in doing things with integrity and the right way; I believe in the same things. I want to be a part of helping his vision become a reality. The cornerstone for the success I have experienced in the past has always revolved around the players. Knowing them as people and understanding their dreams and goals both on and off the court are important to me. I truly believe the players who are here and those who have committed to Illinois for next year have the ability to propel us to great heights. They want to be that team that we talk about five years from now. I want to help make that happen for them and for Illinois. Ultimately, we want every little girl, when she is growing up, to dream about Illinois as a place they want to play their college basketball."

6 a.m., Wednesday

Whitman is expected to officially announce the hiring of Nancy Fahey as Illinois’ ninth coach in school history later this week, sources close to the program confirmed to The News-Gazette on Tuesday.

Whitman drew the Hall of Fame coach away from Washington University of St. Louis, where she’s spent the last 31 seasons as coach and the past two years as an assistant athletic director — a promotion garnered from Whitman during his two-year stint as athletic director at the Division III school.

Fahey (pronounced FAY) replaces Matt Bollant, who was fired March 14 after five seasons, a 61-94 overall record and a 22-62 mark in the Big Ten.

Fahey is 737-133 in her career and is tied for 20th with former North Carolina State coach Kay Yow for career wins among all NCAA and NAIA women’s basketball coaches.

Washington U. has developed into one of the elite Division III programs in Fahey’s 31 seasons.

The Bears have made 29 NCAA tournament appearances under Fahey and won five national championships — four straight from 1998 to 2001 — while also placing second four times.

Fahey’s last national title came in 2010, and she became the first Division III representative in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame two years later.

Washington U. went undefeated in 1999 and 2000, with those back-to-back 30-0 seasons making up the bulk of what was then a record 81-game winning streak.

That record, of course, now belongs to the Connecticut women’s basketball team.

Washington U. finished the 2016-17 season 26-3, won its 23rd University Athletic Association championship and reached the NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

The Bears lost 57-43 to Tufts on March 11.

Fahey taking the Illinois job is a return to the Big Ten for the Wisconsin graduate.

She played four seasons for the Badgers, was a two-year starter and served as a team captain her senior season before graduating in 1981.

Before starting at Washington U., Fahey coached at Johnsburg High School in suburban Chicago.

The Skyhawks went 58-40 in her four seasons and won back-to-back Class AA regional titles in 1985 and 1986.