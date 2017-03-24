Fahey era begins at Illinois

CHAMPAGN — It would have been easy for Nancy Fahey to stay in St. Louis.

She built a hall of fame career at Washington University. She was admired by her coworkers and respected by her players.

But Fahey also enjoys a challenge. So, when Josh Whitman called to talk to her about a move to Illinois, it didn’t long for her to say “Yes.”

“I like having an opportunity to make an impact,” Fahey said.

Fahey, 58, was introduced Friday morning as Illinois’ ninth women’s basketball coach.

She replaces Matt Bollant, who was fired after five seasons.

Fahey received a six-year contract worth $3.3 million. Her first-year salary is $500,000.

Washington University is private school and doesn’t release salary figures.

Is Fahey getting a raise?

“A solid yes,” Fahey said.

Whitman called Fahey about the job the day after her team was eliminated from the Division III tournament.

“I was probably sulking a little bit, to be honest,” Fahey said. “When you get to the Elite Eight game, that’s the toughest one to win and the hardest one to lose.

“Everybody wants to win their last game. I’m no different.”

Fahey went 737-133 with five Division III national titles in 31 years.

She grew up in Belleville, Wis. and played basketball at with the Badgers.

Who are her mentors?

“My parents, my mom and dad,” Fahey said.

Her dad Art is 93 and still works.

“He’s got a pretty good work ethic, and I hope I have a little bit of that,” Fahey said.

Her mom, Kate, passed away a few years ago.

“Those two taught me the core of how I treat people, the core of how I coach,” Fahey said.

Her first job after college was at Johnsburg High School, where Fahey went 5-17 the first year.

“Welcome to Illinois high school basketball,” Fahey said. “We were able to turn that program around.”



Fond farewell

Fahey’s former Washington University players are thrilled for her.

But also sad to see her go.

“We talked about it as a team, and we really want people to understand how lucky they are to her in the program,” senior forward Jenn Dynis said. “I would run through 200 brick walls for her on any given day. She is a class-act person. Her record speaks for itself. She really knows her stuff.”

Off the court, the players value Fahey’s friendship.

“She really tries to personalize everyone’s experiences,” senior guard Ereka Hunt said. “She is good at reading people and seeing what they need her to be.

“All of us eventually become a friend as you develop a relationship with her. You will be able to talk to her about anything. She’s there for you.”

Dynis has known Fahey since she was in third grade and attended basketball camps at Washington University.

After originally playing at Holy Cross, Dynis joined Fahey at Washington University for her final two seasons.

“I was supposed to go to Wash. U. out of high school,” Dynis said. “As soon as Coach got my transcripts sent to her and my release, she called me and said ‘Dynis, is this actually happening?’ I’m like, ‘Yes Coach, I’m coming home. Will you still take me?’ She was like ‘As long as you can admit you should have come here right out of high school.’ ”

The Bears have no worries about Fahey making the jump from Division III to Division I.

“She will handle it with complete ease and make it look seamless, like she always does,” Dynis said. “She will be able to lay a foundation at Illinois and be able to turn that program around.”

“She’s proven that she knows how to run a very good program.” senior forward Lily Sarros said. “I have no doubt that she’ll do an amazing job at Illinois.”

Fahey admits it will be difficult to leave Washington University and the St. Louis area.

“I’d be lying to you if it wasn’t a difficult decision for a number of reasons,” Fahey said. “You have friends there.

“There was a team I had to say goodbye to and that was extremely difficult. A lot of people didn’t think I was ever going to leave.”

She enjoyed the time with her players.

“They’re quality people,” Fahey said. “I want the best for them. I appreciate their support. It means a lot.”



Immediate future

Fahey spent Friday afternoon doing interviews and making appearances in St. Louis.

She will return to C-U on Sunday night and meet with the Illinois players Monday.

She has a lengthy to-do list at Illinois.

“I really want to get a whistle around my neck fast, but there are some things that we have to do first,” Fahey said.

High on the list will be putting together a staff.

Fahey can pay her three assistant coaches up to $500,000 total.

She has another $300,000 annually for four additional staff members.

“Right now, I’m open-minded,” Fahey said. “I want to do what’s best for the program. We’re having conversations. There are people I have worked with at Wash. U. You want to make that right blend. We’re going to be working on that and hopefully, we’ll be making announcements soon."

At Washington University, Fahey had staff members with the program for years

“I’ve been fortunate,” Fahey said. “The loyalty they have shown the program has been outstanding. That’s really important to get a strong team around you.”

Bollant’s assistant coaches will be considered, Fahey said.

Recruiting will be another top priority.

The Washington University roster includes players from 12 states.

“We’ve recruited at the national level, and we’ve recruited regionally,” Fahey said. “It’s a different roster than what you would typically see at Division III. It’s just the nature of the university.”