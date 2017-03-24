Grentz all for Fahey hire

CHAMPAIGN — The winningest coach in Illinois women’s basketball history praised the choice of Nancy Fahey by her old school.

Theresa Grentz won 210 games in 12 seasons at Illinois, leading the team to consecutive Sweet 16 appearances in 1997 and ’98.

“I’m just absolulutely, over-the-moon thrilled that Josh (Whtman) hired her,” said Grentz, who just finished her second season as head coach at Lafayette. “Nancy is a wonderful coach, but she is an even better person. I think she will be great for the Illini.”

Why?

“She gets it,” Grentz said. “She’s put her time in. She’s put her dues in. She’s built this situation and she knows what it takes. It’s her turn.

“I think it’s a great opportunity and I know how much she will appreciate it and I know how well she’ll do.”

Grentz continues to follow the program that she helped fix.

She had just two losing seasons at Illinois and reached the NCAA tournament five times.

The two coaches who followed Grentz, Jolette Law and Matt Bollant, went a combined 130-187 overall and 59-121 in the Big Ten.

Fahey comes to Illinois after 31 years and five national titles at Division III Washington University in St. Louis. Whitman was her boss for two seasons.

The coach-AD relatioship will help Fahey at Illinois, Grentz said.

“That’s really, really important,” Grentz said. “I don’t think it’s a job that you can come in and say, ‘Well, this is how they do it on the men’s side. We’re going to do it the exact same way on the women’s side.’ It won’t work. Nancy gets that. She understands the dynamics and the demographics. I think she’ll do very, very well recruiting in the state.

“She’ll get the Chicago piece. But she’ll also understand the importance of picking those excellent players from downstate.”

When Grentz arrived at Illinois in 1995, the team hadn’t been to the NCAA tournament in nine seasons. The program was down. Way down.

“We were last in everything,” Grentz said. “When (Ron) Guenther hired me, it was like ‘Oh my God, they’re going to pay her this much money.’ People had a fit. There wasn’t a lot of respect, As time went on, you could put a product on the floor.”

The current NCAA drought at Illinois is 15 years.

Grentz is confident Fahey can turn the program.

“She will put a product on the floor that the community and the Illini Nation can rally around and get behind and be very proud of,” Grentz said.

Fahey will adapt to the talent on hand.

“She’s got some players,” Grentz said. “I think they’ll enjoy playing for her. That’s the biggest thing. They’ll like her.”

Fahey’s move from Division III to Division I won’t be a problem. Grentz said.

“She’s been involved in USA Basketball. She’s seen the higher level. She knows what that looks like.” Grentz said. “You’not picking somebody who has been under a rock in Division III. She understands women’s basketball and the history of it.”