Fahey rounds out first coaching staff

CHAMPAIGN — The new Illinois women’s basketball coaching staff won’t look too dissimilar from the past five seasons. New Illini coach Nancy Fahey retained associate head coach LaKale Malone and assistant coach Tianna Kirkland in addition to bringing assistant coach Steve Cochran with her to Illinois from Washington University in St. Louis.

“Our staff has a great combination of coaching experience and expertise,” Fahey said. “Coach Malone and Coach Kirkland’s coaching abilities at the Division I level are the best in the business. Their familiarity with the Illini program is a big plus; I am glad to have them on board.

“Coach Cochran and I have worked closely with each other for several years; he is an outstanding post and game coach. I am excited about the coaching team we have brought together.”

Malone and Kirkland spent the past five seasons at Illinois under former coach Matt Bollant.

Malone, who has 18 years of Division I experience as an assistant, has worked with the Illini guards and helped Brandi Beasley earn Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors this past season. Kirkland has served as Illinois’ recruiting coordinator and played the key role in landing 2017 point guard Channise Lewis, a top 50 national prospect.

Cochran coached under Fahey three different times at Washington University, returning to the Bears last season for his third stint. He also spent the 2011-12 season with Fahey and helped lead the Bears to four consecutive Division III national championships — 1998-2001 — during his first stint betwween 1997 and 2005.

Cochran’s collegiate coaching résumé also includes four seasons at Division II Maryville University as an assistant and stops as head coach at Jefferson College, Concordia University Texas and Rockford College.