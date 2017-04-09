Tamas snags first commit with Illinois volleyball

Other Related Content Updated: Tamas hired as Illini volleyball coach

NEW ORLEANS — Mount Carmel Academy, located just off Lake Pontchartain in northern New Orleans, has produced two things in the past several years: state championship volleyball teams and LSU-bound players.

Ellie Holzman could have been the next.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore middle blocker led the Cubs to their third straight Louisiana Division I state championship last fall. Holzman's has family connections to LSU, and she could have joined fellow Mount Carmel grads Katie Kampen, Megan Davenport and Kristen Nuss in Baton Rouge.

But Holzman picked a different path. The MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year instead committed to Illinois, becoming both new coach Chris Tamas' first commit and the Illini's first in the 2019 class.

"They have a great program," Holzman said of LSU, "but they aren't the Big Ten and that was definitely something I was looking for. It's the Big Ten. That's one of the best conferences in the country, and that means every game is going to be a battle and I absolutely love that."

Holzman was the only sophomore among the MaxPreps All-America selections following the 2016 season, earning third-team honors. She led Mount Carmel to another state title in 2016, totaling 677 kills, 549 digs and 322 blocks in her first season as a six-rotation player.

The Cubs lost seven seniors from their 2015 state-champion team. Mount Carmel coach April Hagadone said she knew she would have to rely on Holzman.

"She really took it to a different level," Hagadone said. "She's one of those kids that will play any position you need her in. I needed her in the middle, and I also needed her to become a six-rotation player.

"Back row was new to her this year, but she really became a defensive weapon digging balls I didn't think she would get to. She was really a force for our team all the way around."

Hagadone said Holzman handled being Mount Carmel's go-to player — and the focus of every opposing team —well. It was a heavy load for a sophomore, but Hagadone said Holzman's competitiveness helped her.

"Even in PE, she doesn't like to lose," Hagadone said. "That's just the way she is. She's going to work for it. She's not one of those kids that has all this talent and doesn't work hard."

Holzman credited the seniors on the 2015 Mount Carmel state champion team for how she handled being one of the leaders this past season.

"I had a really great group of seniors to learn from, and they really helped me transition," Holzman said. "It was scary being a freshman and playing. Once they left, I knew it was going to fall on me. I think with the help from my coaches and teammates it worked out really well."

So did Holzman's recruitment to Illinois, which happened fast. She said Tamas first saw her play at Beast of the Southeast in late February in Atlanta. Just shy of a month later, she committed to the Illini on March 29 after also considering Creighton, LSU and Virginia Tech, among other Division I options.

"I didn't know much about them going into my visit, but after hearing how they call came together and all the experience they have, it's incredible," Holzman said about the new Illinois coaching staff. "Coach Tamas being on the men's Olympic team and his wife (Jen, an Illini volunteer assistant) being a silver medalist in the Olympics, to be able to play under that seemed like a great opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Holzman also created a good connection with the current team.

"They were super nice and super down to earth, and it was just a great environment," she said. "It was kind of an obvious decision. It was a big campus —it has a lot of undergraduates —which I thought would be kind of intimidating, but after walking around the campus I just felt super comfortable there."

Ellie Holzman’s high school stats

Attacking

Season Sets Kills K/S Attempts Errors Hit%

2016 141 677 4.8 1,464 60 .421

2015 124 434 3.5 910 61 .409



Blocking

Season Sets Blocks B/S Errors

2016 141 322 2.3 76

2015 124 198 1.6 41



Digging

Season Sets Digs D/S Errors

2016 141 549 3.9 80

2015 124 87 0.7 5