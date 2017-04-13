Fahey signs first recruit

CHAMPAIGN — New Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey inherited five open scholarships for the 2017-18 season when she replaced Matt Bollant. She used one of them this week.

Lyric Robins, a 5-foot-11 forward out of Plano, Texas, has signed with the Illini now that the regular signing period is open. Robins averaged 11.3 points and seven rebounds per game for Plano West (25-9) this past season.

"We are extremely excited about the addition of Lyric to our Illini family," Fahey said in a release. "Her upbeat attitude and positive outlook are contagious, and she possesses a work ethic that will allow her to be successful both in the classroom and on the court. Lyric's speed and ability to defend multiple positions will be a huge asset to our team."

Robins was a McDonald's All-American nominee this past season and played in the EYBL for DFW Elite.

"Illinois is a dream come true," Robins said. "I get the opportunity to play for coaches who care about the development of the team, as well as about me as an individual. That's something you can't find just anywhere."'

Illinois signed three 2017 prospects in the early signing period: Miami (Fla.) Country Day's Channise Lewis, Granite City's Addaya Moore and Bolingbrook's Jnaya Walker.