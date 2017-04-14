Tamas adds commit to Class of 2018

CHAMPAIGN —Chris Tamas is on a bit of a recruiting run. The first-year Illinois volleyball coach got his second commit in the last two-plus weeks on Friday in Olathe (Kan.) Northwest junior Taylor Kuper.

Kuper teamed with 2017 Illinois signee Tyanna Omazic to help Northwest to a Class 6A state title this past fall. Kuper, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, totaled 235 kills and 231 digs for the state-champion Ravens.

Kuper is Illinois' second commit in the 2018 class, joining Diana Brown, a 6-1 setter out of St. Francis de Sales in Columbus, Ohio.

Tamas also secured his first 2019 commit on March 29 in New Orleans native and Mount Carmel Academy standout Ellie Holzman.