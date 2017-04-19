Overcash transferring from UI women's basketball team

CHAMPAIGN — New Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey signed her first recruit last week, landing Plano, Texas, forward Lyric Robins. Fahey lost her first player Tuesday.

Freshman Sarah Overcash announced her decision to transfer to George Washington on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-1 forward played in 26 games as a reserve for the Illini in the 2016-17 season.

Excited to say that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at George Washington University! — Sarah Overcash (@SO_muchCASH) April 18, 2017

Overcash averaged 6.2 minutes per game and scored a career-best four points against USC Upstate on Nov. 20 and Rutgers on Jan. 7. She set her career high in rebounds against USC Upstate as well, pulling down five against the Spartans.

Overcash's transfer to George Washington returns her closer to home. The Chevy Chase, Md., native played at St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., and was the top-ranked recruit out of D.C. in the Class of 2016. Overcash originally chose Illinois over Penn and Princeton.