Tate: College tennis an overseas affair

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Illinois's Aleks Vukic in the #2 Dobles Match vs Ohio State. University of Illinois Men's Tennis vs Ohio State, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

It's 16,032 kilometers, or nearly 10,000 miles, from Virum, Denmark, to Sydney, Australia.

Opposite ends of the planet. Makes a fellow wonder how much farther it would be to travel the opposite way around the ice-bound poles (don't try it, that's an extra 8,000 kilometers).

But there they were Sunday — Dane Mikael Torpegaard vs. Aussie Aleks Vukic — representing Ohio State and Illinois, respectively, here with the No. 1 collegiate individual tennis ranking in the balance.

This was high-level stuff, the 6-foot-4 Buckeye junior holding the nation's top spot with a 41-1 dual-meet record.

But Vukic has been increasingly hot since losing to Oklahoma's Andrew Harris in the second match of the season Jan. 29.

That means he's undefeated in February, March and April. Though multiple points behind at No. 5 (new rankings come out today), Vukic has been angling to give Illinois a top-ranked athlete.

That slot has been open since wrestler Isaiah Martinez lost that status in the 165-pound NCAA finals.

Illini let one slip away

There were two early signals that something was about to happen Sunday on the windy Khan outdoor courts.

First, Vukic teamed with Deerfield freshman Vuk Budic to upset Scandinavians Torpegaard and Herkko Pollanen, and Illinois captured the ever-troublesome doubles point.

Then, after Vukic rocked Torpegaard 6-1 in the first singles set, the frustrated Danish star drew a penalty when he bounced his racket after blowing a 40-love advantage early in the second set. Vukic prevailed 6-3.

Three losses by UI freshmen brought the team score square at 3-3 before the gritty effort of UI junior Aron Hiltzik fell short — 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 — against OSU's JJ Wolf.

"We've got to win that," said disappointed Illinois coach Brad Dancer. "We had Ohio State on the back end of a road trip, and they had just clinched the (12th straight) Big Ten championship. We were in great position."

Having survived on the road, the Buckeyes will be doubly difficult to stop in this week's Big Ten tournament at Purdue. And they're pointing toward another NCAA run. Buckeye coach Ty Tucker has reached 10 Elite Eights but only one title match, losing to USC in 2009.

The UI's goal is different with five freshmen competing in singles and/or doubles, making each step in the Big Ten and NCAA tournament a challenging one.

An international flavor

We are left to wonder: Will there be any Americans playing on top teams in 2022 when Illinois hosts the NCAA tennis championships?

Foreign stars are flooding the market. Of 14 weekly winners of the Big Ten individual award, 11 have gone to foreigners ... Vukic, Torpegaard, Wisconsin's Josef Dodridge (England) and Indiana's Raheel Manji (Ontario) among them.

Purdue, in hosting the Big Ten meet, features squadmen from Brazil, Bolivia, Hungary, Mexico, Chile and the Czech Republic. Minnesota shows members from Serbia, Bosnia, Slovenia, Australia, Croatia and Ontario.

Top-ranked Virginia features stars from Switzerland and Sweden, plus several from international academies. No. 3 North Carolina has nine foreigners — nine! — and nearby Wake Forest shows a mix of players from Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Croatia, Tunisia and Germany.

Even smaller universities in the mid-major range defy the costs of international tuition to bring athletes from afar.

Beyond borders

What does it mean? What are the implications?

First, it must be obvious that the U.S. is lagging in the production of tennis talent. Among the pros, the U.S. has just nine players among the top 100, and none at the level of Scotland's Andy Murray, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer, and Spain's Rafael Nadal.

Can you name the top-ranked American? He is Jack Sock, a 24-year-old Nebraska native best known for his doubles successes. He currently ranks No. 15. The McEnroe-Connors-Agassi era is long gone.

What we're seeing is a growing trend across sports. In the recent Masters, Spain's Sergio Garcia was one of five foreigners among the top six finishers. And while we're at it, check out major league shortstops. From Dominican Manny Machado through Cuba's Aledmys Diaz, and all those from Puerto Rico and Venezuela, the Americans are thinning out.

We'd better keep football. Outsiders aren't invading there.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.