Sunday Conversation: Nancy Fahey

Nancy Fahey speaks to the media at he Bielfeldt Administration Building after being introduced as the new head women's basketball coach at the University of Illinois on Friday March 24, 2017.

Nancy Fahey is still settling into her role as the Illinois women's basketball coach after getting hired on March 22. But she took some time to catch up with sports editor Matt Daniels to talk about getting to know her current team, looking for a house in town and her time throwing out a first pitch before a St. Louis Cardinals game.

How has the adjustment process been a little more than a month into the job?

The Champaign community has been awesome. I've met a lot of nice people both in the community and on staff. I'm really excited about that. Meeting the players and getting a chance to work with them has been awesome. I've really enjoyed that aspect, too. It's going well.

How have offseason workouts gone?

The one thing I wanted to let them know is our style of play and let them know where we're going forward. I know this time of year, there's a lot of individual stuff. We kind of took a different path. We did do some individual work, but it was important to them to get a picture of style. What I really was happy with was their acceptance and their willingness to work with what we're going to do moving forward. They've really absorbed what we've put out there, and that's really important moving forward.

What strides have you seen from some top players last season, like Alex Wittinger and Brandi Beasley?

With the nucleus of our team, like Alex and Brandi, we're going to have to move the ball and get the ball in the right hands of people. We're working on that.

CeCe Rice started as a true freshman, but has missed most of the last two seasons at Illinois with injuries, first with a knee injury two seasons ago and then a foot injury this past season. How is she doing?

CeCe is progressing nicely and moving forward. We're excited for her. The injury is one you have to be patient with, and when she gets back, you want to make sure she's at full-go.

You retained previous Illinois assistant caoches LaKale Malone and Tianna Kirkland. What went into those decisions?

One, you just have to get good people. I know from the kids and from talking to those in the basketball world, they were highly respected with what they do. The big thing you have to adjust to coming from Division III is Division I recruiting, and it was key for us to have a bridge, not only for me, but the team as well since I knew the relationships they've built.

How much have you been out on the road recruiting, and how's it going?

Well, this is actually my first weekend. Last weekend, we had a big gathering of alumni from Washington University in St. Louis, so I was there last weekend. We want to bring players in that fit where we're heading, whether it's attitude, their work ethic, their grit and obviously their skill level. It's already been an exciting time, and I've seen a lot of really good basketball players.

How different is recruiting now wearing Illinois apparel compared to Washington University apparel?

Every place you go to, it's a different situation than where I was before. You can go now and look at everybody on the court. That's exciting being able to look at the best players in the country.

How is the process going of moving to Champaign-Urbana?

I officially bought a home, but the closing and all that takes a little more time. I'm still very familiar with my hotel room at the Hyatt Place in downtown Champaign, but that's OK.

What have you noticed so far about Champaign-Urbana?

The excitement around the athletic department and the women's basketball program has been nice. Getting to know people that are invested in the students and the student-athletes at Illinois has been fun, and that we're all in this together. The welcoming I've received from the community means a lot to me.

You were in St. Louis for a long time. Outside of your own tenure at Washington University, what was your most memorable sports highlight in St. Louis?

For me, it was throwing out the first pitch at opening day of a Cardinals game. We had won a national title the year before, but I was nervous. Luckily, it didn't bounce. It was a nice strike, so I have to thank my brother for that. You don't want that thing to skip if you can help it. I practiced some throws beforehand, but there's nothing like stepping on a mound in front of a bunch of people.

So you would have practice if Illinois baseball needed you for a first pitch before a game at Illinois Field?

Softball has asked me, so I've got to get that done first, but it'd be a thrill.

You knew athletic director Josh Whitman at Washington University and now at Illinois. What's that like?

It's interesting when you're working for someone that you interviewed, if that makes sense. It seems like yesterday, I was walking him around the Washington University campus, asking him questions. Things can change quickly in your life, and that's something everybody should remember.