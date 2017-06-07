Kendziera advances to finals

Other Related Content Quartet of Illini at NCAA meet

EUGENE, Ore. — Illinois hurdler David Kendziera is familiar with the NCAA championships at Hayward Field.

The redshirt junior placed third at the 2015 NCAA meet in the 400-meter hurdles before injuries wreaked havoc on his 2016 season.

On Wednesday night, Kendziera stood out in both his hurdles events.

Kendziera qualified for Friday night’s finals in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, running the fastest qualifying time in the 110 hurdles at 13.39 seconds and then posting the fifth-best time in the 400 hurdles at 49.00 to easily find himself among the top eight in each event that moved on to the finals.

The other Illini to compete on Wednesday night wasn’t so fortunate. Redshirt senior Dylan Lafond placed 23rd in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 9:17.29.

Kendziera will join fellow Illini Jonathan Wells (high jump) and Oakwood graduate Jon Davis (5,000) in Friday night’s finals.