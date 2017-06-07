Quartet of Illini at NCAA meet

Before Jon Davis, David Kendziera, Dylan Lafond and Jonathan Wells compete in their respective events this week at the NCAA championships, sports editor Matt Daniels caught up with the quartet ahead of their time in Oregon:

Jon Davis | Freshman | 5,000 meters

Background: The 19-year-old from Fithian is a 2016 Oakwood graduate whose name is well-known to many area track and field fans given his success in high school. The N-G’s boys’ track athlete of the year in 2015 and 2016 has thrived in his first season at Illinois.

Besides your own event, the event I’d like to do the most is ... pole vault. It just looks cool.

You’re the athletic director here at Illinois. I would help improve the track and field program by ... really press for donors to throw money into building a track stadium. Nothing too fancy, but something we could use to host Big Ten championships in the future and bring in people to race in front of our program.

My biggest pet peeve is ... when people push the pace in workouts when they’re just regular runs, but sometimes I’m that person, so I’m a bit hypocritical. Outside of track, it probably has to be when someone on our team doesn’t finish their coffee in the morning.

David Kendziera | Redshirt junior | 110, 400 hurdles

Background: The 22-year-old from Prospect has dealt with a litany of injuries and redshirted the 2016 season. The third-place finisher in the 400 hurdles at the 2015 NCAA championships didn’t start hurdling until his sophomore year of high school.

My best story of UI coach Mike Turk is ... my freshman year we were just about to leave for the outdoor Big Ten championships. He pulls us all into the locker room and says, ‘All right, guys, I’ve got some news for us. Unfortunately, the hotel that we were staying in got new management and they lost all of our reservations, so we had to book a smaller motel because it’s also graduation at Purdue, so everything else was booked.’ We ended up staying at this place called the Sunset Motel or something like that. I’m telling you, there were burn holes in the comforter and the carpet was all torn up. We dropped our stuff off in the room and then went to the McDonald’s across the street. We got a text a couple hours later from him saying, ‘Hey guys, get all your stuff. We found a place somewhere else.’ It was a few interesting hours.

One celebrity people say I look like is ... Dylan Minnette, the main character from “13 Reasons Why.” I’ve gotten that recently, but I don’t see it.

My biggest pet peeve is ... at our apartment, people definitely leave dishes in the sink all the time. I try my best to either put my dishes in the dishwasher or put them back, but we’ve got four people in our apartment, so it’s always an ongoing thing.

Dylan Lafond | Redshirt senior | 3,000-meter steeplechase

Background: The 24-year-old from Manchester, N.H., started the steeplechase as a freshman at Mount Olive, a Division II school in North Carolina, before he transferred to Illinois. Lafond played basketball and did the high jump in high school, creating a blend to try one of track and field’ most unique events, which he placed seventh at during the 2015 NCAA championships.

Besides your own event, the event I’d like to do the most is ... if I was able to, the 100- or 200-meter dashes. Those guys are so cool. They just run so fast and then they’re done. They walk off the track like nothing ever happened, whereas in distance, you’re going all-out for 2 miles to 6 miles, and you’re just dead at the end. There’s nothing cool about it. You’re just out there running laps.

You’re the athletic director here at Illinois. I would help improve the track and field program by ... get us a new indoor track. The school that I came from, Mount Olive, we had nothing. We had to travel an hour to get to a track, and we had to travel to find places to run. To come here, it was everything I could want. Is our indoor track great at the Armory? No, but it gets the job done. Have we found success using that track? Absolutely. Another thing is that if it’s possible, make trails around here with dirt roads. As distance runners, you want to stay off concrete as much as possible.



Jonathan Wells | Redshirt sophomore | High jump

Background: The 21-year-old native of Fox Lake started high jumping in middle school and has kept progressing in what he calls an event that “most kids don’t try because it looks a little unfamiliar and uncomfortable.”

Besides your own event, the event I’d like to do the most is ... I’m a fan of the pole vault. I really like it because there’s so much to gain and so much to learn from. It’s an event not a lot of people love to do, and it looks weird.

My first memory of UI coach Mike Turk is ... He was just a real, genuine coach. He was honest about the prospects of where the program was going and how he thought I was as an athlete. I thought that was real awesome. That’s what set him aside from a lot of coaches on this recruiting process because it can be confusing because a lot of coaches feed you a bunch of junk and nonsense information.

You’re the athletic director here at Illinois. I would help improve the track and field program by ... Josh Whitman has come in and is already doing some good things. I would do exactly what he’s doing because he’s come in here and made some good moves.



