Kendziera places third
EUGENE, Ore. — Before Friday night, David Kendziera felt good about his chances of winning a national title in the 110-meter hurdles at historic Hayward Field.
“I’m very comfortable going there,” Kendziera said. “Going back, it’s just going to be another meet. That’s what I really like is it takes the pressure off.”
The Illinois redshirt junior, who clocked the top time in Wednesday’s semifinals, was unable to become the Illini’s first national champion since 2012, finishing third with a time of 13.59 seconds, just one-tenth of a second off winner Grant Holloway from Florida (13.49)
Kendziera also finished seventh in the 400 hurdles (50.78) to claim two First Team All-American honors.
Two other Illini competed on Friday night.
Oakwood graduate Jon Davis came in 16th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:45.28, and Jonathan Wells tied for ninth in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
Both performances netted the duo Second Team All-American accolades.
Comments
