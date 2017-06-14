Kendziera takes top Big Ten honor

ROSEMONT — Less than a week after David Kendziera placed third in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA Championships, the Illinois redshirt junior received the Big Ten’s Track Athlete of the Year honor on Wednesday.

Kendziera earned first team All-American honors in the 110 and 400 hurdles this season after claiming the 400 title at the Big Ten Championships.

He is the first Illini to win the conference’s Track Athlete of the Year honor since DJ Zahn in 2015.

Along with Kendziera, another Illinois runner, freshman Jon Davis from Oakwood, received the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year accolades on Wednesday.

Davis placed 16th at the NCAA Championships in the 5,000-meter run to earn second-team All-American honors.



Feagles, Quade top UI newcomers. Illinois men’s golfer Michael Feagles and Illinois volleyball standout Jacqueline Quade were named the Illini’s newcomer of the year on Wednesday.

Feagles was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and helped Illinois advance to the national semifinals, whiel Quade finished with 304 kills and received a spot on the Big Ten’s all-freshman team.

Feagles and Quade were selected by a vote of Illinois head coaches, UI athletic department executive staff and the UI’s athletic department athletics award committee.