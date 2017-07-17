Setting the Twitter standard
Our 2017 Illinois Year in Review was expansive. Exhaustive. All-encompassing. Choose your own adjective. Leading it was a question-and-answer session about the Illini, including the must follow Illinois coach on Twitter.
First-year volleyball coach Chris Tamas was the runaway winner. Here's why ...
When you get a call out of the blue and somebody commits to the orange and blue #spellingbeedab pic.twitter.com/DCK0wvnUdO
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) July 17, 2017
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) June 23, 2017
Done and done...who else wants a follow?!?! pic.twitter.com/wJXeOQRRN7
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) June 22, 2017
Happy Father's Day to all of the great dads out there! Looking forward to embarrassing my kids w/ dance moves like these in the future: pic.twitter.com/v1qfdQ766o
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) June 18, 2017
Gave my cousin a shirt and he is reppin' ILL hard with his Navy brethren on their submarine #thankyouforyourservice @USNavy pic.twitter.com/ElNyYoCBDv
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) May 24, 2017
I told the neighborhood kids to bring their A-game or don't bring it at all...kids don't play defense these days #dunkuverymuch pic.twitter.com/b9nQwejzWq
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) May 21, 2017
Yeahhhh buddyyyyyy!!! #GameBoy #iwasatetrismaster pic.twitter.com/wmbL98lZTL
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) May 16, 2017
Dads vs moms...moms clearly win!!! #happymothersday pic.twitter.com/4wOH8IRGSB
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) May 14, 2017
Happy Mother's Day to all of the great moms out there!!! #treatyoself today! pic.twitter.com/0Wxgyzlgbg
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) May 14, 2017
Kat, you've better said yes because whoever asked just used a lot of our floor tape..but we are glad to help, I think pic.twitter.com/fHZGtzM3Um
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) April 18, 2017
When you get a commit on the spot after a great visit...#comeonnnnnnnn #wewillwin pic.twitter.com/l3hemixuXw
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) April 14, 2017
When I told @Coachrjreed we were working on our block and attack today, she wasn't thinking this...@LovieSmith @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/WENPLlEJin
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) April 14, 2017
When you receive your first commit as HC...#boom #prettyclosetomyrealdancemoves pic.twitter.com/gBLNejPdUU
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) March 29, 2017
The food in this city is so fricken good! @PapaDelsPizza @champaigncity #FoodyCall pic.twitter.com/YZzbeNiyfg
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) March 28, 2017
Rental car agent: "Sir, we don't have your regular vehicle. Will you take a minivan?"
Me: "Absolutely!!"
Rocking #dadlife hard these days
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) March 22, 2017
Packed to the gills...missing my crew back in Champaign. At least I have my stylin' ride for the way home #dadlife pic.twitter.com/Xh5kWYLWa6
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) March 8, 2017
I came to ATL for the best recruits and in the process, I found the best pork chop...#sorry @IlliniFuel #notsorry pic.twitter.com/iesZ5dn4OZ
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) February 25, 2017
When you are on the road and your team sends you a pic of open gym...#squadgoals pic.twitter.com/t8tDryidYS
— Chris Tamas (@coachtamas) February 19, 2017
