Illini open season with tourney title

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Illinois was tested Friday night when it dropped the second set in its match against Montana State. The Illini responded, crushing the Bobcats in the next set before beating them on their home floor.

Saturday’s Montana State Bobcat Classic finale against Air Force — the de facto tournament championship — was another test for Illinois. The attack wasn’t sharp in the first set and Air Force threatened a victory in the second, but the Illini finished strong in a 25-10, 25-20, 25-14 sweep to start the season 3-0.

"We actually passed and served a lot better than we had been even in practice," junior setter Jordyn Poulter said. "Once we got out of our own environment and it came to game time we really pulled through."

How Illinois might react to some adversity was something first-year coach Chris Tamas said he didn’t know. How the Illini did, however, was a positive.

“It doesn’t matter who you play,” Tamas said. “You can play No. 200 in the NCAA, and there’s still good players on those teams. They look at this match as this is their big moment. Both of those teams (Montana State and Air Force) came out and were feisty against us. I’m proud of how they responded to that. … Our communication was great, our effort was great and the intent on every repetition was really good. I’m happy about that.”

Jacqueline Quade led the Illini with 12 kills in the win against Air Force. Ali Bastianelli was held in check offensively, but paced Illinois again with seven blocks, while fellow middle Blayke Hranicka had four kills and four blocks. All three were named to the All-Tournament Team, and Bastianelli — 27 kills and 25 blocks for the weekend — was the MVP.

"I think we passed awesome this weekend, so we were able to run (Bastianelli and Hranicka) a ton offensively," Poulter said. "It opened a lot of things up for the pins. It was really fun to see both of them be so offensive and block a lot of balls."

Illinois’ defense was strong in all three matches. But no more so than in the first set victory against Air Force, with the Illini totaling more blocks (seven) than kills (four).

“You don’t see that very often,” Tamas said. “I think we had some hitters that were kind of gassed from yesterday, and they knew that. Obviously, you’re always trying to do everything well, but sometimes that’s what the game gives you. It doesn’t matter how the win looks. A win is a win is a win. We only hit .100, but we kept them to negative.”

Illinois will return to action Sept. 1 against Kent State in the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Ky. The Illini then play Western Kentucky and host Louisville on Sept. 2.