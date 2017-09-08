Tough homecoming for Illinois volleyball against Stanford

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois outside hitter Beth Prince attempts to hit around the double block during Friday's loss to Stanford at Huff Hall.

CHAMPAIGN — First home match of the season. Defending national champion Stanford on the schedule. Former Illinois coach Kevin Hambly leading the Cardinal.

A sellout crowd of 4,152 wasn’t exactly a surprise. Fans turned out in droves to catch Illinois take on the No. 4 team in the country led by its former coach.

Hambly got polite applause when he was announced before the start of the match. First-year Illini coach Chris Tamas drew a roar from the partisan crowd, most seeing Illinois play for the first time this season after two opening weekends on the road.

The Spike Squad was overflowing. Student-athletes from multiple other Illini sports — including a large football contingent led by coach Lovie Smith — added to the capacity crowd.

Huff Hall was most certainly stuffed.

But home court advantage wasn’t quite enough. Illinois took late leads in each of the first two sets but couldn’t close the door on the Cardinal (5-1). The defending NCAA champs took advantage of the opening, pulling off a tight 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 victory to hand the Illini their first loss of the season.

“I think we’re going to look back on film and see we could have made a few more plays here and there,” Tamas said. “Overall proud of the play, but as always there’s room for improvement and I think we’re going to wish we had a few plays back. … Every coach is going to say it’s learning process, but I’m also competitive. I want that win.

“We’re right there. I think for the team it stung a little bit because I think they know that, too. As a coach, you hope it just drives them to be better (today) and drives them to be better next practice on Monday.”

Illinois challenged the defending national champions in that supercharged environment without riding what Tamas said before the match could have been an “emotional roller coaster.”

“We embraced Stuff Huff and we were like, ‘Wow this is great,’” Illinois junior outside hitter Beth Prince said. “But once the game started it was a game. I think we did a good job of staying locked in on that and not letting any of that really affect us too much.”

Not much changed for Illinois (6-1) against Stanford compared to the six-match winning streak to start the season. Junior middle blocker Ali Bastianelli was a major threat both defensively and in the Illini attack, finishing with 15 kills and six blocks. Prince (13 kills) and Jacqueline Quade (11) were also efficient on the outside.

“I feel like what we did was good,” Bastianelli said. “There were a few points earlier in the game that we should have pushed a little bit harder, we should have made one more dig. Those are at the beginning of the game. It’s not the end of the game that really determines that.”

The main difference was Illinois was facing a physical opponent that could truly keep offensively. Stanford’s trio of Merete Lutz (6-foot-8), Kathryn Plummer (6-6) and Audriana Fitzmorris (6-6) combined for 34 kills, with Plummer’s 14 leading the way for the Cardinal.

“It was just an offensive match,” Hambly said. “That’s not how we necessarily want to play, but it was a fun match. There was a lot of offense and a lot of scoring.

“It’s a little weird, but I enjoyed being back. It’s such a great environment. Who doesn’t like being in this environment. I hope at some point it becomes less emotional about me leaving. You could feel the emotion around it. I tried to compartmentalize all that and have it be about volleyball and my team. They wanted to win for me, and that was nice to see.”