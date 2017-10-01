Balanced attack fuels Illini sweep

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Kylie Kuyava-DeBerg began her college career starting for Illinois as an outside hitter in the opening weekend of the season. The 6-foot-4 freshman had a pair of six-kill matches, but struggled to attack consistently.

Illinois coach Chris Tamas made a switch at that point, moving Beth Prince from opposite to outside and inserting another freshman — Megan Cooney — on the right.

Kuyava-DeBerg got another opportunity Sunday against Rutgers, this time subbing in for Cooney at opposite for part of the match. Kuyava-DeBerg took advantage with four kills on five swings as part of a balanced Illinois attack in a 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 sweep.

“It’s not always easy to come in as a freshman with expectations and all these other things that are put on you,” Tamas said. “It’s a different environment, really. You start playing against everyone who’s good — not just certain high schools or certain club teams. It was good to see her claw her way back in the mix.”

Kuyava-DeBerg has been practicing at both outside and opposite for Illinois. Tamas intended to sub her in on the left in the third set against Rutgers but never got the opening he wanted.

“We just never got around to the rotation we wanted to do it at because we kind of ran away with that last set toward the end,” he said. “She’s been doing great in practice, and we’re trying to work here in when we can.”

Beth Prince led Illinois (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) with nine kills, while Ali Bastianelli finished with eight kills and three blocks. Six kills from Cooney and five more from Jacqueline Quade rounded out Illinois’ balanced attack.

The Illini also boasted a strong serve with nine aces against the Scarlet Knights (5-11, 0-4). Freshman Morgan O’Brien had three, while Annika Gereua and Jordyn Poulter served two aces apiece.

“When we’re backed by our defense and passing and serving we’re usually pretty good,” Poulter said. “It takes pressure off our attackers, and I think that’s when we’re playing our best volleyball.”

After playing 13 of its first 15 matches on the road, Illinois returns home for four straight starting Friday against No. 19 Purdue.

“We’re looking forward to the homestand and getting back in front of our fans — Spike Squad, Networkers and everyone else who comes out to support us,” Tamas said. “It will give us kind of a new energy to make a push here in the remaining first half of the Big Ten season.”