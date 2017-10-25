Upset bid falls short at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Illinois is still in search of a truly signature win this season. Wednesday’s match at No. 5 Minnesota presented a perfect opportunity, and the Illini gave themselves a chance at the upset by rallying in the fourth set to force a fifth.

That signature win, though, remained just beyond Illinois’ grasp.

Minnesota responded to an early deficit in the fifth set for the win, beating the Illini 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 15-11 in front of a crowd of 4,499 at the Maturi Pavilion.

“When we play well, we can compete with any team in the country,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “We showed that tonight. I’m proud of the battle, but still not satisfied with the result.”

Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has been close in its matches that would qualify as a signature win. The Illini hung with defending national champions Stanford in early September and did the same in matches against Penn State and Purdue.

Taking the fifth-ranked Golden Gophers (20-2, 9-2) to five steps was another step forward — even if a positive final result still proved elusive.

“You have to be in those positions to learn how to win them,” Tamas said. “We’re winning sets now. We’re taking it to teams, and we’re playing our brand of volleyball, which is good to see. We’re picking up the fight as a team. Lots of good things to take away from this. Proud, but not satisfied.”

Beth Prince led Illinois with 18 kills and came up with some big swings to help the Illini win the fourth set and force a fifth. Jacqueline Quade added 13 kills to go with 12 digs, while Tyanna Omazic had 10 kills and a match-high nine blocks.

Illini setter Jordyn Poulter also finished with a double-double (49 assists and 12 digs), while freshman libero Morgan O’Brien tied Minnesota libber Dalianliz Rosado with a match-high 24 digs.

It was hitter Alexis Hart, though, that drove Minnesota’s victory. The Gophers went to redshirt freshman middle Regan Pittman early while Hart struggled, but the sophomore outside hitter got loose for 28 kills.

“They switched rotations to get a matchup they wanted, and it took us a little bit to readjust back to what (Hart) can do on the court,” Tamas said. “Some plays you’re not going to stop. You just hope to contain long enough we can score some points.”

Illinois has another opportunity at a signature win Saturday. The Illini continue their stretch against some of the Big Ten’s best with a Homecoming showdown with No. 1 Penn State at 7 p.m. at Huff Hall.